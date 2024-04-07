The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to dominate the global box office, grossing $59.3 million internationally this weekend.

The film is tracking 40% ahead of 2014's Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees everyone's favorite titans face a new threat in the MonsterVerse.

It looks like the latest installment of the MonsterVerse is continuing to dominate the global box office as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has grossed $59.3 million internationally this weekend, according to early estimates. The film has now made $226 million so far in international markets out of a total of $361.1 million worldwide. That would bring the movie inching closer to Godzilla: King of the Monsters' $387.3 million global haul, which it will likely surpass by the end of the week.

The film remained #1 at the box office both domestically and internationally this weekend, attributed to strong word-of-mouth and little competition. Using today’s exchange rates in like-for-like markets, the movie is currently tracking 40% ahead of 2014’s Godzilla, which faced a much harsher drop in the following weeks. Additionally, The New Empire is also tracking 39% bigger than last year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, 15% over Dune: Part Two, and 9% over Godzilla vs Kong. However, the film is also showcasing a similar hold to Kong: Skull Island, which is currently the highest-grossing entry in the MonsterVerse.

Being a monster movie, it only makes sense that audiences would flock to see it on the biggest screen possible, and IMAX numbers are showing a strong holdover in the film’s second weekend, earning $9.7 million from the format alone. China is currently leading the movie’s international momentum in IMAX, with $4.4 million coming from the country this weekend, with other international markets adding another $2.3 million. The movie is also dominating in other markets, such as Latin America, where it has already surpassed the totals of Godzilla vs Kong and Kong: Skull Island. Another nine markets, including the Middle East and Japan, have yet to open the film until April 26.

Godzilla and Kong Team Up to Stop the Rise of a New Empire

Image via Warner Bros.

Set three years after the events of Godzilla vs Kong, the newest chapter of the MonsterVerse centers on the titular monsters who find themselves facing Earth’s latest threat in the form of the monstrous primate, Skar King. With the malevolent ruler of Hollow Earth ready to conquer the rest of the world, the two Titans must team up to protect Earth from the evil that lurks below. Adam Wingard directs the movie, written by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters. Grab your tickets below.

Get Tickets