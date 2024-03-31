The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves deep into the lore of the MonsterVerse, revealing the mysteries of the Hollow Earth.

The latest film explores the ancient war between Kong's species and Godzilla's, with new tribes and powers uncovered in Hollow Earth.

Director Adam Wingard returns with familiar faces to uncover an ominous signal from Hollow Earth, challenging Kong and Godzilla's existence.

With the MonsterVerse quickly building its cinematic universe into a behemoth of a franchise, so too grows the lore surrounding it. 2021's Godzilla vs Kong first took us to the Hollow Earth, Apple TV+ expanded it with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and now, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has hit theaters, diving deeper into the MonsterVerse than ever before. In addition to the roster of Titans growing longer, the mythology of the Hollow Earth takes center stage in the latest movie, with much of what was once mere theory becoming hardened fact (fictionally, of course).

Director Adam Wingard returns, along with Rebecca Hall and Kaylee Hottle (as Dr. Ilene Andrews and her adoptive daughter Jia, respectively). Dr. Andrew and Jia are joined by Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), another reprisal from Godzilla vs Kong, offering his out-of-the-box insight and a welcome supply of comedic relief. Accompanied by Titan-veterinarian Trapper (Dan Stevens), the group aims to uncover the truth behind an ominous signal coming from Hollow Earth and aid Kong in thwarting whatever imminent threat it foretells. It can be a lot to unravel, so let's unpack all we know about the MonsterVerse's Hollow Earth.

What Is the Hollow Earth in the MonsterVerse?

Backtracking a bit to 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the Hollow Earth was referenced and (possibly) depicted, but the specifics of that particular set piece don't exactly fit the mold of the Hollow Earth that recent MonsterVerse iterations have been forming. After Godzilla was nearly killed by the Oxygen Destroyer, a prototype explosive meant to stop Ghidorah, he retreated deep beneath the ocean. When the Monarch faction tracking Godzilla observed Mothra hovering above the sea, singing and sending energy into the depths, they took a submersible vessel below, intending to use a nuke to jump-start Godzilla to full health. Monarch's crypto-sonographer, Rick Stanton (Bradley Whitford), exclaims with glee when a vortex in the ocean brought them to Godzilla at an ancient subnautica temple, confirming his belief in a Hollow Earth.

In Godzilla vs Kong, however, the rules of the Hollow Earth were presented a bit differently. Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir), CEO of Apex Cybernetics, recruited Nathan Lind to take his company to the theoretical Hollow Earth. Nathan was a former member of Monarch and a known proponent of Hollow Earth's existence; his brother died trying to venture into it. They didn't have the means to complete their mission. However, thanks to Apex's HEAVs (Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicles), the voyage could be accomplished. Within, they found a lush environment populated by Titans.

Based on the information gleaned from the two Godzilla/Kong films, Rick Stanton's excited ramblings early on in Godzilla: King of the Monsters may have been spot on. "It's a Hollow Earth. That's how [Godzilla] moves around so fast, using these underwater tunnels like wormholes. Just like, zippin' around." Essentially, there's the surface, followed by a subterranean network of vortexes and tunnels, and then there's the Hollow Earth. A wacky place called Axis Mundi exists in between, too, but we'll get to that in a bit.

The Hollow Earth Theory in the Real World

Godzilla vs Kong's Nathan Lind isn't the only notable figure to have theorized about the existence of a Hollow Earth; plenty in the real world have, too! While believers in the notion today are generally sequestered within the ranks of conspiracy theorists, significant members of the scientific community have put forth the idea throughout the centuries. You've probably heard of Halley's Comet before. The famous celestial object, the only short-period comet that can consistently be seen by the naked eye when passing Earth, gets its name from English astronomer Edmond Halley. In 1962, going off figures calculating the Earth's density proposed by Sir Isaac Newton, Halley subscribed to the theory of a hollow planet. "Sir Isaac Newton has demonstrated the Moon to be more solid than our Earth," he wrote. "[W]hy may we not then suppose four-ninths of our globe to be a cavity?"

What Is Axis Mundi in the 'Monarch' TV Show?

Much like Edmond Halley and his contemporaries, the scientists of the MonsterVerse believed in their Hollow Earth theories, and fortunately for them, they had the technology to pursue it. The movies may have taken us to Hollow Earth for the first time, with the help of Monarch and Apex Cybernetics' advanced capabilities, but Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showed characters that went there first. Canonically, in the timeline of the MonsterVerse, Dr. Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto) ventured underneath in 1959. More specifically, Dr. Miura wound up in a realm that acted as a sublevel, a world between worlds of sorts, bridging the gap between the surface and Hollow Earth.

Accessible through mysterious rifts which Titans like Godzilla used to navigate between the realms, Dr. Miura gave this in-between world the name Axis Mundi. The environment appears similar to that of Hollow Earth, and it's rife with dangerous Titans. However, what sets Axis Mundi starkly apart from the true Hollow Earth is the phenomenon of time dilation. Exactly as it sounds, time works differently in Axis Mundi. When Dr. Miura and Lee Shaw (played by Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell at different ages) spent time there, believing only a relatively short while had passed, decades had passed on the surface.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Expanded Upon What We Know About Hollow Earth

We learned in Godzilla vs Kong that Kong's species once thrived in Hollow Earth. An ancient war between the Titanus Kongs and the Titanus Gojiras relegated the great-apes to the underworld, while Godzilla and his kin ruled the surface. The Kongs that survived on the surface fled to Skull Island. In Kong: Skull Island, we met the Iwi people, of whom Jia was believed to be the sole survivor until the latest movie came along. In Godzilla x Kong, Monarch explores deeper into Hollow Earth, discovering uncharted subterranean levels. There, an entire tribe of Iwi people have been living all along, hidden and protected by Mothra. They wield a deep psychic connection to one another, to the energy of Hollow Earth, and even to the Queen of the Monsters herself. Moreover, the Iwi even have a unique system of science, able to manipulate gravity using the natural infrastructure of Hollow Earth.

Jia wasn't the only one to reconnect with her lost family; an entire colony of Kong's species has remained deep within Hollow Earth. Through ancient Iwi carvings, we learn that the ruthless great-ape Skar King once led a battle against Godzilla, attempting to take over the surface world. After failing, Godzilla imprisoned them in Hollow Earth. Centuries later, we get the ultimate clash of The New Empire. Commanding an army of great-apes and an ice-beast Titan called Shimo (who can be credited with causing an Ice Age on the surface), Skar King aims to use the portals within the Iwi's home to once again reach the surface.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

