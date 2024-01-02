The Big Picture Godzilla and Kong team up to battle a new threat in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, coming to theaters on April 12, 2024.

Two new covers from Total Film magazine highlight the new character designs for Godzilla and Kong.

The film is expected to partially take place within the Hollow Earth, and the reason behind Godzilla and Kong's new appearances will be explained during the movie.

Godzilla fans continue to eat well, but if you enjoy giant apes too, look no further than Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Ahead of the next installment in the beloved MonsterVerse franchise, Total Film has unveiled their latest magazine covers promoting the upcoming blockbuster which sees the old enemies teaming up to take on a new threat, and to be honest, the titans look like they've had a major glow up.

The cover feature of Total Film delves into the enigmatic world of the latest MonsterVerse film, while that exclusive exploration features conversations with director Adam Wingard, actors Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, and the creative team responsible for bringing these two icons of the big screen back together once more.

Along with the epic team-up, the feature will also showcase a baby Kong, previously revealed in the first trailer and the director has promised even more surprises for fans. Wingard teased: “I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters.”

Why Do Godzilla and Kong Look Different in 'The New Empire'?

Well, it's all theoretical at this point, but given that at least some of the film seems to take place within the Hollow Earth we saw in Godzilla vs. Kong, maybe things are different down there. Wingard has confirmed there is a reason behind their new appearances, and that they will be explained during the course of the film. Godzilla's got some interesting color variation going on, while Kong's grown out that beard and looks like a wizened old king now. Wingard explained:

"Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla. But then I didn’t get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla. So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colours. I didn't want it to just be random; it's part of the story. And similarly with Kong, I wanted to give him some sort of new look as well. We grew his beard out, and gave him a little bit more grey hair and stuff."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2024. Find out more about the film by checking out our guide.