The Big Picture New images released for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire show the director and cast, including new additions Dan Stevens and returning actress Rebecca Hall.

The film will pick up from Godzilla vs. Kong and feature the Titans reteaming to take down a new enemy, accompanied by surprises and Easter eggs for Toho fans.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released on April 12, 2024, promising an epic battle between the iconic monsters and an unknown threat.

It’s a good time to be a Kaiju fan. The Monster-verse movies are winning hearts around the world and rightfully so. The new year will soon bring us Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which will see the fan-favorite Titans tag-teaming to defeat a new threat that poses a threat to Kong’s world as well as the world above the surface.

To hype the fans further Total Films has unveiled a new set of images giving us a good look at some familiar faces and some new additions. The first image sees director Adam Wingard along with Dan Stevens, who joins the cast as a character called, Tracker, it’ll be exciting to see how his character turns up in a familiar world, seen in the image alongside them is actor Rebecca Hall, who returns as Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews. Another image sees Hall and Stevens standing together while one image sees Brian Tyree Henry’s returning character Bernie and Ilene looking at something in panic. While the images do not give away anything, we can assume it’ll be a thrilling ride.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ will be a Delight for Toho Fans

The New Empire will pick up the pieces from 2012’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which saw them going separate ways at the end, however, the Titans will have to reteam to take down a new enemy. Speaking about the upcoming feature Wingard shared his excitement, "One of the incredible things about Godzilla is that the character has existed in so many different tones and interpretations in the Toho films”.

Along with the epic team-up, the feature will also showcase a baby Kong which was revealed in the previous trailer and the director promises even more surprises for fans. “I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters.” Further sharing the inspiration behind the movie, he said, “In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open!”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2024. You can know more about the feature by following this link.