While Dune: Part Two continues mesmerizing the audience on the global IMAX screens, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has created a storm of its own. The movies brought in an impressive haul at the box office to close out March, which was full of blockbusters. The IMAX experience is among the best when watching sci-fi movies and fans around the globe have turned up to see their favorite Titans and Sandworms on the biggest screen possible.

Director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire opened very well, exceeding expectations in all formats. The movie generated an IMAX global total of $20.5 million this weekend, making it the fifth-best March IMAX global opening ever. The IMAX weekend returns of the movie stand at a whopping $8.8M on domestic IMAX screens with international markets generating a total of $11.7M. The movie marks the return of the Titans and unites them for the first time to go up against a formidable enemy, Skar King. The movie casts Rebecca Hall, Brain Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, and more.

‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Still Going Strong

Continuing its sandworm-sized success, Dune: Part Two earned $4 million in its fifth weekend in IMAX, taking up the global IMAX total to $134 million, making the Denis Villeneuve-directed film the 7th highest-grossing IMAX title ever. This week’s domestic earnings stood at $1.65 million, bringing the domestic IMAX total to $62 million. The movie has some fantastic performances from Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, and Javier Bardem, among others.

“Godzilla x Kong and Dune: Part Two delivered a potent one-two punch that powered IMAX to one of its best March weekends of all time,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Our strong market share with Godzilla x Kong offers further evidence of the halo effect resulting from our recent success, in a global box office that is already looking stronger than many anticipated.”

Furthermore, nine months after its release and seven Oscar wins later, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer finally opened in Japan to a hefty $810K in IMAX. The global IMAX total for the film now stands at $188.7 million. The movie has set and broken many box office records already and the Japan release further adds to the film’s success. The movie cast Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and more.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Dune: Part Two are in theaters now.

