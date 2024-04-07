The Big Picture The IMAX box office sees a $15.5 million haul from Godzilla x Kong and Dune: Part Two, among others, this weekend.

Godzilla x Kong earns $9.7 million in its second week, and Dune: Part Two adds $2.8 million.

Dune: Part Two is now the 7th highest-grossing IMAX release in the U.S.

The IMAX box office has raked in an additional $15.5 million globally over the weekend — mostly thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Dune: Part Two as both the films continue to ride high in theaters. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire made its way to the big screen on March 29, 2024. The films are part of two extremely successful franchises that have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also continuously achieved box office and streamer success in the past.

In terms of numbers, MonsterVerse’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has been a massive hit the second week following its release. The American monster flick has earned an additional $9.7 million at the IMAX box office, boosting its total IMAX earnings to $34 million globally. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two isn’t too far behind either and has added another $2.8 million to its IMAX collection. Globally, the Timothee Chalamet-starrer has so far brought home a whopping $139.4 million from IMAX screenings.

In China, Godzilla x Kong pulled in $4.4 million over the country’s holiday weekend from 734 screens. Out of the total $9.7 million the film brought in over the weekend, North America has mined $3 million — which also stretches the total domestic IMAX haul for the film so far to $13.7 million. Compared to that, Dune: Part Two has managed to rake in $1.25 million from domestic IMAX screens alone, adding up to a domestic total of $64.3 million in IMAX since its release.

‘Dune: Part Two’ and Godzilla Share the IMAX Spotlight With More Global Blockbusters

Dune: Part Two has now become the 7th highest-grossing IMAX release in the U.S. and Canada, overtaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. So out of the total $2.8 million addition over the weekend, $1.25 million comes from domestic screens and $1.6 million comes from international, which pushes the Chalamet-starrer’s international IMAX total to $75.1 million.

But it’s not just monsters and dunes over here on the IMAX screens. There’s also the success of Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and The Heron — the film has made a stellar debut in China and has secured $2.5 million at the IMAX box office despite sharing screens with the international box office hits. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer, which had come back for a brief IMAX sprint in Japan, has added another $450 thousand to its total IMAX earnings, increasing the film’s total IMAX revenue in Japan to $1.6 million and a worldwide collection to $189.4 million. Up next, we have IMAX all set for the release of a diverse slate of films, including A24’s Civil War and the K-Pop concert film Suga - August D Tour “D-Day” The Movie.

Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong are still playing in theaters all over the world. The digital release dates for both films have not yet been announced, stay tuned at Collider for updates.

