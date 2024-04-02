The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dominated the box office in its opening weekend.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dominated the box office this weekend and was another major milestone for the King of the Monsters during their 70th anniversary. This included making a killing in IMAX. Now, to celebrate, IMAX has debuted their exclusive New Empire shirts.

The new monstrous collection includes two t-shirt designs. There’s the IMAX poster art tee that sees Godzilla and Kong charging the format’s logo and the other showcases the two titans on a weathered blue backdrop. Godzilla's new neon pink color scheme is illuminating them like they were the stars of a deadly album cover. The IMAX and MonsterVerse’s logos are also featured on this design in the same nuclear glow.

Godzilla and Kong Have Destroyed the Box Office

Despite mixed reviews, New Empire opened to a massive $190 million worldwide and, domestically, it had the second best opening in the franchise. However, given the epic monster battles, this was a film that needed to be seen on the biggest screen possible. IMAX gave the film a boost, making over $20 million in the format during its opening weekend. Whether it's just the good will of Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla Minus One can be up for debate. However, what can’t be debated is that Godzilla-Mania has been a great help to the moviegoing experience. In 2021, Godzilla vs Kong was one of the first major hits of the pandemic era, and it saved the franchise from what looked to be an inevitable death at the time. Then, late last year, Minus One became one of the best reviewed films in the character’s history, which helped it break a handful of its own box office records. That beloved film also became the first film in the series to win an Oscar. All the cards were in Godzilla and Kong's favor to have an even better financial second round. To say they didn’t disappoint would be a grave understatement. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of legs New Empire will have given the reception and its expectation-shattering opening. No matter what, these pop culture icons just secured their big screen futures in roaring fashion.

To witness Godzilla and Kong teaming up to take on the sinister Skar King, you can buy your IMAX tickets on their website. You can also buy IMAX’s New Empire collection on their store site for $48 and $50 respectively. The MonsterVerse tees can be previewed below:

