The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire focuses on new Titans emerging from Hollow Earth, threatening the world.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters significantly expanded the MonsterVerse lore for Godzilla x Kong

No characters from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters appear in Godzilla x Kong, as the two stories have yet to align.

The MonsterVerse is quickly becoming a Titan-sized cinematic universe, a formidable franchise to rival the MCU. With its latest entry, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the world of monsters has grown even larger. Beginning with 2014's Godzilla, the MonsterVerse has kept the titular Titan at the helm, save for its follow-up, Kong: Skull Island, but the great-ape Kong has been moving to the forefront. Godzilla: King of the Monsters considerably grew the roster of monsters, and horror-favorite Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs Kong brought the franchise into the era of over-the-top ridiculousness that it will likely sit comfortably in for some time. Now, with Wingard's Godzilla x Kong, the MonsterVerse is fully embracing the schlock and awe that can make a movie about contending monsters so fun.

It somehow feels wrong to suggest that a more intimate, grounded story could fit in the world that the MonsterVerse has been forming, but that's exactly what Apple TV+ did with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Set between Godzilla (2014) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Monarch features plenty of Titans and supernatural phenomena, but the core of it focuses on a family, broken apart by the burden of Titan threat management that's been passed from one generation to the next. Boasting the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any MonsterVerse entry yet, it wouldn't be a surprise if Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was at least referenced in Godzilla x Kong, but do they connect? Well, not really. The events of Monarch have not yet caught up to what Godzilla x Kong is covering, but the work Monarch accomplished, especially in terms of expanding the lore of the Hollow Earth, can certainly inform the experience of watching Godzilla x Kong.

Where Does 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Fit Within the MonsterVerse Timeline?

The New Empire's in-universe year may not be explicitly stated, but we know that it takes place sometime after 2024. It's likely set considerably into the future, actually. Godzilla started things in 2014, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' main arc occurs in 2015, the year following G-Day. The bulk of Godzilla: King of the Monsters occurs in 2019, and then a five-year jump to 2024 brings us to Godzilla vs Kong. After the two king kaiju join forces to defeat Mechagodzilla, we reunite with Monarch in Godzilla x Kong, and a considerable amount of development appears to have occurred in the time since the last film. With Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her adoptive daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), the last survivor of Skull Island's Iwi tribe, we're presented with a version of Monarch that's significantly upgraded its tech (remnants of the fallen Apex Cybernetics) and established new outposts on the surface and within Hollow Earth. So, at least six years have passed between the end of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' first season and Godzilla x Kong.

Do Any 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Characters Appear in 'Godzilla x Kong'?

The simple answer is no, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters did not lend any of its characters to Godzilla x Kong. In the MonsterVerse, a great deal has already taken place after the events of Monarch, with the first season seemingly ending just before Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That leaves a gap of over five years between the series and the latest film. Although likely, a second season of Monarch hasn't yet been confirmed. If we do see a continuation, the inclusion of Monarch characters in Godzilla x Kong could have boxed the series into a corner that it'd prefer to avoid.

Monarch's exploration of a place called Axis Mundi, a realm that seems to exist between the surface and Hollow Earth, introduced the idea of time dilation to the MonsterVerse. In a sort of Captain America frozen-in-ice way, characters from decades in the past are now intermingled with the post-G-Day world. Dr. Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), one of the first figureheads of Monarch, spent enough time in Axis Mundi to now meet her grandchildren, Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe), while not appearing much older than them at all. This gives the MonsterVerse plenty of wiggle room when it comes to how it utilizes its ever-expanding cast of characters, but until the series catches up to the events of the films, having its characters cross over could limit the who-lives and who-dies possibilities of the show.

'Godzilla x Kong' Is All About the Threat of New Titans Emerging From Hollow Earth

Even if it wanted to, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire would not have had much time to include references to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. This movie is bloated with handling the incoming threat of new Titans, so much so that its human characters are mostly relegated to purely speaking exposition. Jia, whom we discover bears a deep connection with her kin in Hollow Earth and their protector, Mothra, has been feeling a signal from below that forebodes impending doom. That doom comes in the form of Skar King, a ruthless ruler of Kong's surviving species, who's been hidden in an uncharted realm of Hollow Earth. Long ago, we learn, Godzilla defeated Skar King and thwarted his attempt at conquering the surface, subsequently imprisoning the great-apes in Hollow Earth.

With Skar King commanding an army of great apes and the immeasurably massive Shimo, an ice-spewing Titan enslaved by Skar King, the formerly-feuding duo of Godzilla and Kong must collaborate once again. While Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Godzilla: King of the Monsters dealt heavily with the members of Monarch's Titan-monitoring organization, Godzilla vs Kong saw the beginning of Kong becoming the forefront protagonist, and Godzilla x Kong continues on this path. Aside from some touching moments showcasing the mother-daughter relationship between Dr. Andrews and Jia, the battling Titans occupy the vast majority of Godzilla x Kong's runtime.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Expanded the MonsterVerse Lore for 'Godzilla x Kong'

Despite the disaster brought by Apex Cybernetics, their single positive move was bringing Kong home to Hollow Earth (fueled by selfish intentions, of course). With Monarch now in control of and expanding upon Apex's technology, which made traveling to Hollow Earth possible, both Kong and Jia have been able to reunite with their roots. Godzilla rules the surface world, and Kong, once sequestered on Skull Island, is king in Hollow Earth. If you watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, all of this means so much more, with the series having expanded upon Hollow Earth's mechanics, the origins of Apex Cybernetics, and the ever-shifting bureaucracy of Monarch. The first season of the series ended by foreshadowing the creation of Apex, so future seasons could likely depict the era between Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, potentially explaining how Apex rose to power and created Mechagodzilla from the DNA of a recovered Ghidorah skull.

By introducing Axis Mundi and rifts Titans like Godzilla can use to traverse between the surface and Hollow Earth, Monarch opened tons of possibilities for future iterations of the Monsterverse to explore. Godzilla x Kong didn't touch upon Axis Mundi, but it continued the work of expanding what we know of the Hollow Earth, introducing an uncharted subterranean realm and further detailing the ancient war between its inhabitants. Godzilla himself may be the only character who's walked both the big and small screens of this franchise so far, but there are countless avenues left to trek.

