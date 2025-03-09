The MonsterVerse is coming back in unexpected ways. New comic books produced by Titan Comics and Legendary Comics will allow audiences to return to the world of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire years before the next installment of the franchise makes its way to the big screen. The stories will take place close to the events of Skull Island: The Animated Series, the recent Netflix title that allowed viewers to dive deep into the history of Kong's home. The comics will follow a group of survivors who end up stranded on the titular island.

Simon Furman was the man tasked with writing the upcoming comic book issues based around Skull Island, with Christopher Jones taking care of the illustrations. Furman has built a career out of writing comic books based on the Transformers. The war between the Autobots and the Decepticons took a different turn thanks to Furman's vision, with the writer now ready to tackle the franchise that has become very popular at the global box office over the course of the past decade. Time will tell which creatures from the movies these characters will face once the MonsterVerse comic books are launched later this year.

The franchise started back when Godzilla was released a decade ago. Gareth Edwards set the tone for the narrative that would follow his blockbuster, with the filmmaker now looking forward to leaving his mark on the Jurassic World franchise. The MonsterVerse gained even more popularity when it became evident that Kong: Skull Island was dropping hints regarding a confrontation between the two biggest monsters of the series. Gdzilla vs. Kong couldn't become the box office hit Warner Bros. was hoping for due to the effects of the pandemic on the entertainment industry, but that doesn't mean that the next installment in the MonsterVerse won't fill out auditoriums around the world.

What's Next for the MonsterVerse?