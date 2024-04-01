The Big Picture
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has pushed the MonsterVerse past the $2 billion mark at the global box office.
- Among non-MCU cinematic universes, MonsterVerse is one of the few successful ones, alongside The Conjuring series.
- The MonsterVerse franchise has expanded to streaming, with the latest installment exceeding expectations globally.
Thanks to an excellent opening weekend haul posted by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Warner Bros., and Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise has passed a monumental milestone at the global box office. Five movies down, the shared universe on Sunday crossed the $2 billion mark globally. This comes mere days after fellow W.B. and Legendary movies Dune and Dune: Part Two passed a combined global box office total of $1 billion.
Godzilla x Kong debuted with $80 million domestically and nearly $115 million from overseas markets, for a combined global gross of $194 million. The movie exceeded expectations pretty much everywhere around the world, but mainly in North America, where it was initially projected to gross around $50 million. Godzilla x Kong was also successful in China, where it generated $44 million in its first three days of release, rekindling interest in Hollywood films at a time when the Middle Kingdom had mostly cordoned them off.
|
MonsterVerse Movies
|
Global Box Office
|
Godzilla (2014)
|
$529 million
|
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
|
$561 million
|
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
|
$383 million
|
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
|
$468 million
|
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)
|
$194 million (and counting)
Including Godzilla x Kong’s $194 million haul, the MonsterVerse franchise’s global box office total now stands at $2.135 billion, making it one of the rare shared universes that have succeeded outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the MCU gained traction around a decade and change ago, rival studios put into motion varied attempts to replicate its success. While most of them disintegrated — the DC Extended Universe and the Dark Universe spring to mind — a couple of others survived. The only other shared franchise that has witnessed this kind of success is perhaps James Wan’s Conjuring series, which has generated $2.3 billion worldwide.
The MonsterVerse Has Also Expanded to Streaming
The MonsterVerse began a decade ago, with director Gareth Edwards’ grounded reboot Godzilla, which grossed $530 million globally. In 2017, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island expanded the series, grossing $560 million globally. The series hit a bit of a speed bump in 2019, when director Michael Doherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters failed to pass the $400 million milestone worldwide, but bounced back in peak-pandemic 2021 with director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Despite being released simultaneously on streaming, the movie grossed $470 million globally. Wingard returned to direct Godzilla x Kong, which is already pacing way ahead of its predecessor.
W.B. and Legendary kept the budget for the film in check; the movie cost a reported $135 million to produce, as compared to the $155 million to $185 million budget range that the franchise’s previous entries occupied. Incidentally, two other franchises also crossed box office milestones in the last week or so — the Ghostbusters series hit the $1 billion mark worldwide, while the Kung Fu Panda series hit the $2 billion mark. Godzilla x Kong landed in theaters just a few months after the unrelated Japanese film Godzilla Minus One became a word-of-mouth hit in the domestic market, grossing over $50 million and winning an Oscar for visual effects. Interest in the iconic kaiju seems to be at an all-time high. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Kong and the fearsome Godzilla face off against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.
- Release Date
- March 29, 2024
- Director
- Adam Wingard
- Cast
- Dan Stevens , Rebecca Hall , Brian Tyree Henry , Rachel House
- Runtime
- 1h 55m
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Terry Rossio , Simon Barrett , Jeremy Slater
- Production Company
- Legendary Pictures