Among non-MCU cinematic universes, MonsterVerse is one of the few successful ones, alongside The Conjuring series.

The MonsterVerse franchise has expanded to streaming, with the latest installment exceeding expectations globally.

Thanks to an excellent opening weekend haul posted by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Warner Bros., and Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise has passed a monumental milestone at the global box office. Five movies down, the shared universe on Sunday crossed the $2 billion mark globally. This comes mere days after fellow W.B. and Legendary movies Dune and Dune: Part Two passed a combined global box office total of $1 billion.

Godzilla x Kong debuted with $80 million domestically and nearly $115 million from overseas markets, for a combined global gross of $194 million. The movie exceeded expectations pretty much everywhere around the world, but mainly in North America, where it was initially projected to gross around $50 million. Godzilla x Kong was also successful in China, where it generated $44 million in its first three days of release, rekindling interest in Hollywood films at a time when the Middle Kingdom had mostly cordoned them off.

MonsterVerse Movies Global Box Office Godzilla (2014) $529 million Kong: Skull Island (2017) $561 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $383 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) $468 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) $194 million (and counting)

Including Godzilla x Kong’s $194 million haul, the MonsterVerse franchise’s global box office total now stands at $2.135 billion, making it one of the rare shared universes that have succeeded outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the MCU gained traction around a decade and change ago, rival studios put into motion varied attempts to replicate its success. While most of them disintegrated — the DC Extended Universe and the Dark Universe spring to mind — a couple of others survived. The only other shared franchise that has witnessed this kind of success is perhaps James Wan’s Conjuring series, which has generated $2.3 billion worldwide.

The MonsterVerse Has Also Expanded to Streaming

The MonsterVerse began a decade ago, with director Gareth Edwards’ grounded reboot Godzilla, which grossed $530 million globally. In 2017, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island expanded the series, grossing $560 million globally. The series hit a bit of a speed bump in 2019, when director Michael Doherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters failed to pass the $400 million milestone worldwide, but bounced back in peak-pandemic 2021 with director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Despite being released simultaneously on streaming, the movie grossed $470 million globally. Wingard returned to direct Godzilla x Kong, which is already pacing way ahead of its predecessor.

W.B. and Legendary kept the budget for the film in check; the movie cost a reported $135 million to produce, as compared to the $155 million to $185 million budget range that the franchise’s previous entries occupied. Incidentally, two other franchises also crossed box office milestones in the last week or so — the Ghostbusters series hit the $1 billion mark worldwide, while the Kung Fu Panda series hit the $2 billion mark. Godzilla x Kong landed in theaters just a few months after the unrelated Japanese film Godzilla Minus One became a word-of-mouth hit in the domestic market, grossing over $50 million and winning an Oscar for visual effects. Interest in the iconic kaiju seems to be at an all-time high. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

