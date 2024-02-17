The Big Picture Get ready for the ultimate monster showdown with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, arriving in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Cavity Colors has unveiled a roaring collection featuring neon-soaked designs of Godzilla, Kong, and the new villains Skar King and Shimo.

The New Empire follows Godzilla and Kong teaming up to take down the Earth-threatening Skar King in an exciting adventure.

It’s such an amazing time for monster movie fans. With the recent release of the Oscar-nominated Godzilla Minus One and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, life couldn’t get any better for Godzilla and his Kaiju fighting friends. However, in just one month, monster fans will be heading back to the theater to watch the ultimate crossover, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. You can’t call yourself a MonsterVerse die-hard without rocking some Godzilla x Kong merch and now the good folks at Cavity Colors just unveiled their latest roaring collection for The New Empire.

The monstrous collection includes 5 neon-soaked designs. First off, there’s a battle design that sees Kong (with his new robotic glove) and Godzilla (featuring his new pink light-up look) facing off against the franchise's new villain, the Skar King. This art also features another new villain in the form of Shimo who looks like a cross between a dragon and a lion. This design will come in the form of t-shirts and zip-up hoodies. The latter of which will have the main art on the back and the now iconic Monarch logo on the front. The next design is a beautiful tie-dyed Godzilla-centric piece. With light blues, pinks, and purples highlighting this legendary monster, this will be a must-have for any fan of this 70-year-old Titan. Kong gets some love too with a t-shirt that features the beast's menacing head on the back with the Monarch logo containing him on the front. On the villain side of things, Skar King is front and center on his own shirt. This is arguably the best look at the big bad thus far. They’re a much more lengthy ape when compared to the bulkier Kong, which is sure to make the fight scenes in the New Empire feel very distinct compared to the past monster clashes. The final piece of the collection are sweatpants that feature Godzilla, Kong, Skar King, and Shimo on one pant leg and The New Empire logo on the other.

What’s ‘The New Empire’ About?

Image via Warner Bros.

The New Empire focuses on Godzilla and Kong reluctantly working together to take down the MonsterVerse’s latest Earth-ending threat in the Skar King. While Godzilla was the victor in Godzilla vs. Kong, this “buddy cop” experience will be new interesting territory for the two title Titans. However, with both the fate of Earth and Hollow Earth, further explored in Monarch, hanging in the balance. They have to team up to restore balance in the MonsterVerse or die trying. Besides Godzilla and Kong, the returning human characters include Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Ilene Andrews, Dan Stevens’ Stephen Randa, Brian Tyree Henry’s Bernie Hayes and Kaylee Hottle’s Jia.

When Does ‘The New Empire’ Release?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire charges into battle in theaters on March 29, 2024. Cavity Colors’ New Empire collection goes up for pre-order on Monday, February 19 at 5 PM EST and will ship in mid-March. That’s just in time to wear your favorite Godzilla and Kong design to the movies. Until then, you can preview the collection and the latest New Empire trailer below. Cavity Colors is no stranger to Godzillla as they have made collections for King of the Monsters and Minus One in the past. You can also check out those deadly collections on their website.