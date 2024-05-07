The Big Picture Godzilla and Kong team up to face a colossal threat challenging their existence and humanity's survival.

Exclusive special features include behind-the-scenes insights and a peek into the Titans' history.

A 5-film 4K UHD Collector's Edition celebrating the franchise's 10th anniversary is available for die-hard fans.

The Monsterverse got even more epic with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the Titan-sized bromance is now heading for the small screen with the release of the movie on digital, and 4K UHD. The movie is ready to stomp its way into your living rooms for purchase and rental, beginning May 14, 2024 and, for those who still love a good ol' fashioned disc, mark June 11, 2024 on your calendars, because that's when the film will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from both online and physical retailers. To mark the occasion, Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive clip, entitled "Monsters of Hollow Earth," a short featurette which takes viewers into Kong's kingdom of the Hollow Earth and explores the biology of that hidden world.

In the movie, the iconic monsters Godzilla and Kong team up in an unprecedented alliance to face a colossal, undiscovered threat that is hidden within our world. This new enemy challenges not only the existence of our colossal heroes but also the very survival of humanity. The film explores deeper into the histories and origins of these Titans, uncovering the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while revealing a mythic battle that helped shape these extraordinary beings and tied their destinies to humanity forever. Director Adam Wingard is back to steer the ship, with a star-studded cast that includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. The screenplay is penned by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater, from a story by Rossio, Wingard, and Barrett.

What Special Features Are Included with 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

But wait, there's more! If you're a true Monsterverse fanatic, you'll want to snag the 5-film 4K UHD Collector’s Edition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the franchise, complete with Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024). Plus, a disc packed with special features, including a new featurette on the Monsterverse directors. It's basically a kaiju lover's dream come true.

Speaking of special features, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray comes loaded with behind-the-scenes goodies like GxK: Day of Reckoning, Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved, and Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth. Disappointingly, there is no commentary track with Godzilla and Kong offering their takes on the movie, so we have to settle for the expertise of Wingard on how he made the movie. Don't you hate it when the stars of the movie get an ego?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire drops on digital on May 14, and is available to buy in physical form on June 11. Check out our exclusive clip above and the cover art below: