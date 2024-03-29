The Big Picture Godzilla vs. Kong had the second-best debut numbers in franchise history, earning over $8 million on Thursday.

The movie was projected to gross $50 million domestically but could exceed expectations over the weekend.

Despite lukewarm reviews, the film is expected to surpass the $2 billion mark globally, recovering its $135 million production budget.

A giant surprise might be in store at the domestic box office this weekend, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire eyes an opening weekend haul far greater than what is expected of it. The movie launched to the second-best previews in the franchise’s history, and is poised to attract an unexpected number of walk-ins over the Easter holidays. Having already been rolled out in several overseas markets earlier this week, Godzilla x Kong earned more than $8 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office, according to Deadline.

These previews began at 3 in the afternoon at around 3,400 locations, and the $8 million figure could easily increase once updates are provided later in the day. Godzilla x Kong was projected to gross around $50 million in its first three days of release domestically, but considering the hefty preview haul, this figure could increase significantly over the course of the weekend. The fifth installment in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse series, Godzilla x Kong delivered the franchise's second-best preview haul behind only 2014’s Godzilla, which generated $9.3 million in previews before grossing $93 million in its opening weekend.

MonsterVerse Movies Domestic Opening Weekend Godzilla (2014) $93 million Kong: Skull Island (2017) $61 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $47 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) $32 million

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Godzilla grossed nearly $40 million on its first day of release, and made $529 million globally over the course of its theatrical run. The series posted another win some years later, when Kong: Skull Island grossed over $60 million in its domestic debut, and finished its global box office run with over $561 million — it remains the series’ top-grossing installment. The MonsterVerse hit a speed bump with Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which concluded its global run with $383 million after having grossed $47 million in its domestic debut. But the franchise bounced back in early-pandemic 2021, when Godzilla vs. Kong delivered $468 million globally despite restrictions.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Is Set to Continue Legendary Pictures' Successful 2024 Run

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong was the first hit of the pandemic era, and was released, like every film on Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate, simultaneously on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. This slate also included Legendary's first Dune film, whose sequel, Dune: Part Two, has grossed nearly $600 million globally so far this year. Wingard returned to helm Godzilla x Kong, which is the cheapest installment of the franchise with a reported price tag of $135 million. It will recover its production budget in the first weekend alone, while also pushing the MonsterVerse past the $2 billion mark globally.

Reviews for the film have been lukewarm, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 55%. Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it in his review as “easily the most absurd film” of the franchise. Godzilla x Kong comes just a few months after the unrelated Japanese-language film Godzilla Minus One became a word-of-mouth crossover hit, grossing $56 million domestically and going on to win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Starring Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens and Kaylee Hottle, Godzilla x Kong is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Find Tickets Now