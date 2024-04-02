The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire surpasses the $200 million mark at the global box office in just four days.

The MonsterVerse franchise has now grossed a cumulative $2 billion.

Godzilla x Kong also grossed $20 million from IMAX screens.

In less than a week of release — just four days, in fact — Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has passed a massive milestone at the global box office. Released to a surprisingly strong response on Friday — it debuted in select overseas markets some days earlier — the science-fiction action-adventure film set itself up for success immediately. Not only has the movie already recovered its production budget, it has now also surpassed the $200 million mark at the global box office.

Godzilla x Kong has grossed $87 million domestically, which means that it will pass the $100 milestone before Friday. Additionally, the movie has generated $115 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $202 million. Of this total, nearly $50 million has come from China, a market that has become highly regulated for foreign titles in recent years. But it seems like the appetite for giant monster mayhem on the big screen remains unaffected, especially after Godzilla vs. Kong — the fourth installment of the MonsterVerse franchise — grossed nearly twice as much there as it did in North America.

'Godzilla x Kong' Will Overtake 'Godzilla vs. Kong' In a Matter of Days

Close

Godzilla vs. Kong was the first blockbuster of the pandemic era, grossing $470 million globally despite being released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. But W.B. and Legendary were aware of China’s declining influence on Hollywood fare, which is primarily why they restricted the budget of Godzilla x Kong to a reported $135 million. This is around $20 million less than the next cheapest installment of the series. Every dollar that Godzilla x Kong makes in China is just icing on the cake, because they'd factored in the decline while budgeting the movie. That being said, the franchise has now grossed over $2 billion globally.

Godzilla x Kong’s top overseas markets, besides China, are Mexico ($13.6 million), India ($5.6 million), the U.K. ($5.2 million) and Australia ($3.6 million). In its first weekend, the movie managed to gross $20 million from IMAX screens alone, signaling yet another move in favor of the premium format, which, in recent months, has also seen films such as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two perform exceedingly well. There’s a sense that IMAX and IMAX-adjacent formats might become the new 3D. Either way, Godzilla x Kong is reaping the benefits of shifting audience preferences.

Reviews for the film have been mixed, however. It sits at a “rotten” 54% critics score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although audience scores are far higher. It received an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and currently has a 92% audience approval rating on RT. Starring Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, Godzilla x Kong comes just a few months after the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One emerged as a word-of-mouth hit and reignited interest in the kaiju icon. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

MonsterVerse Movies Global Box Office Godzilla (2014) $529 million Kong: Skull Island (2017) $561 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $383 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) $468 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) $202 million (and counting)

Find Tickets Now