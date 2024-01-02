The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives in theaters on April 12, 2024, bringing the two titans together to face a new threat hidden within our world.

Jada Toys has unveiled an RC Godzilla toy that stands at 12.5 inches tall and 25 inches long, with features like walking, roaring, heat-ray breath, and glowing radioactive spine.

Godzilla vs Kong's success, with a certified fresh rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and $470 million worldwide, ensured the continuation of the MonsterVerse franchise and makes The New Empire's box office performance highly anticipated.

Now that it’s officially 2024 there are so many exciting franchise films to look forward to in the next 12 months. The first half of the year is particularly explosive with one of its many highlights being Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The continuation of Legendary and Warner Brothers’ American MonsterVerse series roars into theaters this April. As a result, new trailers, images, and promotional material are starting to make waves. This also includes the new line of toys that will accompany the massive epic. Now, Jada Toys has unveiled an RC Godzilla that’ll have any monster fan doing the titan’s signature celebratory dance.

The giant Godzilla stands at 12.5 inches tall and 25 inches long. This RC monster can walk and terrorize to your heart’s content with a monstrous tail that helps with steering. In addition, Godzilla can roar, has steam-powered heat-ray breath, and his spine can light up with the monster’s radioactive pink color from The New Empire. The RC’s controller even resembles the King of the Monster’s scaly foot. There has been so much merchandise over the years attached to the Godzilla franchise, both foreign and domestic. Whether it be Funko Pops, action figures, video games or these delightful RC monsters, Godzilla fans have never been left crushed by Godzilla’s enormous weight.

After their memorable showdowns in 2021’s surprise hit Godzilla vs Kong, The New Empire sees the two biggest titans on the planet working together to stop a new descendant of Kong that has put the entire MonsterVerse in danger. Like the universe's first series currently streaming on AppleTV+, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The New Empire will be diving deeper into the lore. This includes revealing more secrets tied to Skull Island.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Was a Win for the Monsterverse

While the MonsterVerse looked like it was dying out pre-pandemic with the dwindling box office return of 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong came out at the perfect time in 2021 with movie theaters being fully opened back up. That crossover had some of the strongest reviews of the American Franchise. Having a certified fresh rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and making an impressive $470 million worldwide on a day-and-date, the series was able to fight another day. It’s going to be exciting to see how The New Empire performs at the box office. Not only because of its own franchise history, but because of the recent stellar performance of the masterful Godzilla Minus One. This was the latest entry in the original Japanese Toho series.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire battles into theaters on April 12, 2024. Until then, you can stream Godzilla vs Kong on Max and Monarch on AppleTV+. You can also pre-order Jada Toys Heat-Ray Breath New Empire Godzilla now on Entertainment Earth’s Website for $69.99 USD.

