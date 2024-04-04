The Big Picture Kong, once seen as a simple monster, becomes a fully fleshed out character in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, complete with personality, desires, and struggles.

Relationships with Jia and Suko reveal Kong's intelligence, caring nature, and sense of justice never before explored in previous iterations.

The MonsterVerse redefines Kong as more than just a beast, delving into his origins, purpose, and role in the world, creating a more complex character.

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

When you think of Kong, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Maybe it's the sheer size of him, which is fair. They don’t call him King Kong for nothing. Or maybe you thought “monster” or “beast,” as Kong is a creature on a rampage in 1933’s King Kong (and also in the 1976 and 2005 remakes), kidnapping Ann (Fay Wray) and having to be shot down by biplanes. If you watched Peter Jackson’s King Kong, you might have thought “misunderstood,” since in that iteration, Kong has been taken from his home and separated from Ann (Naomi Watts), and was shown to be an intelligent being with some range of emotions.

Really, if your first introduction to Kong wasn’t 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, it might have taken you a while to think of Kong as intelligent, lonely, or looking for a home. No one would blame you for not thinking of those things, either. Until recently, Kong hasn’t really been a fully realized character. He’s been a bestial, pretty pissed off, one-dimensional antagonist. However, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has put an end to Kong as a simple monster. He’s now a character that's been fleshed out with everything that comes along with the title: personality, desires, and struggles. And we say it's about time, because he deserves it!

The MonsterVerse Has Developed Kong’s Character Since the Beginning

The MonsterVerse - which includes 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - has been hard at work breathing new life into its titular characters. However, there is a special focus placed on Kong throughout the films, especially Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong. Kong: Skull Island kicked things off by changing Kong’s lore, making him a protector of Skull Island and the Iwi people instead of simply a mysterious beast. Instead of being a singularity, we learn that Skull Island was once home to many others like him that have fallen victim to the Skullcrawlers. He fights against the Skullcrawlers without mercy, but unlike previous versions, it’s not just because he likes to fight or because he’s being territorial. He wants revenge. This film also gives us the first inkling of something Kong struggles with as the humans leave the island once again: loneliness. We now see that Kong may be more complex than once thought, filling a protector role alone after his kind have been wiped out for multiple reasons.

Godzilla vs. Kong continues to expand on who Kong is through a relationship with Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who is the last of the Iwi from Skull Island. Jia is Deaf and communicates using sign language, and we see that Kong can communicate with her using that language. This shows that Kong is intelligent. He’s capable of learning and communicating on the same level as humans, and feeling and expressing emotions in a manner similar to humans, as he’s incredibly gentle toward Jia. Within the Hollow Earth, we see that Kong and his people clearly have a culture, only that created art, waged war, and were capable of using tools. After all, they crafted an axe with one of Godzilla’s dorsal scales, most likely knowing that if they were attacked again, they could charge the axe with Godzilla’s attacks to use against him. These things all show higher level thinking, setting the stage for Kong to make the final leap into the realm of character.

Kong Is a Fully Realized Character in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Close

This brings us to the MonsterVerse’s most recent installment: Godzilla x Kong. While the film is about both of its titular characters, most of it revolves around Kong as he moves through the undiscovered areas of Hollow Earth and reunites with his kind, who have been imprisoned by a cruel leader. There are three main things Godzilla x Kong establishes that turn Kong into a true character: relationships, struggles, desires, and personality.

Firstly, Kong’s relationships have become important. In Godzilla vs. Kong, his relationship with Jia is essential in establishing that Kong does relate to others. She is like him, the sole survivor of her people, feeling cut off from the world around her, and this bleeds into Godzilla x Kong, where the struggle of finding a place and purpose becomes a central theme. However, in this film, Kong’s relationship with Suko takes center stage. Upon first meeting, Kong tries to be kind to Suko, only becoming aggressive when Suko bites him, and he’s attacked by multiple other apes. After the battle, Kong makes Suko show him where the others of his kind reside. Along the way, we see Kong’s caring nature. He offers Suko food and tries to protect him, as if he’s caring for a child.

There’s also Kong’s relationship with his own kind in general. When he and Suko reach the lair, Kong realizes that the other apes have been beaten down by the Skar King, and becomes visibly upset upon seeing the way they are treated. This relationship introduces a fascinating piece of Kong’s morals and relationships: justice. Previously, we'd seen Kong wanting revenge for the slaughter of his kind, but this film introduces the notion that Kong is empathetic and detests the tyranny the other apes have been forced to live under.

This ties in with the second point. Kong is shown to have struggles in the film that previous iterations have not. Godzilla x Kong begins with Kong feeling lonely in Hollow Earth. He is the only one of his kind that he knows of, and his only real friend, Jia, isn't there with him. Not only is he lonely, but he's trying to push through the pain of an infected tooth, something he isn’t capable of fixing on his own. When he finally finds what he can consider a family, they are starving and brutally overworked, and he feels like he must do anything he can to help. He’s tasked with saving his home from impending doom. Kong's going through it, both internally and externally, giving him a complexity that he has lacked in previous versions. Having struggles ensures Kong has something to fight for.

Of course, Kong naturally has desires, which are what makes characters interesting. They need a reason for what they do, and for Kong, we get a few. Firstly, he wants a place to belong, with other beings he can bond with. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have gone searching for the lair with Suko, and most of the film just wouldn’t have happened. Secondly, he wants to save his home and the other apes however he can. Lastly, he wants to live. It’s why he made his way to the surface when the pain from his tooth became unmanageable, and why he allowed Trapper (Dan Stevens) to fit him with a glove after his arm had been damaged by frostbite. He’s not just surviving. He’s relying on others to continue to live.

These lead us to the most important quality Kong needs to be a real character: personality. By looking at the previous points, we understand who he is. Kong's smart, resourceful and caring. He has a sense of justice and is willing to run into fights he knows he may not win to protect his home and others. He’s rather humble, knowing when to ask others for help. Even when those same characters tried to kill him once or twice. So, maybe we can even say that Kong is forgiving at times.

The MonsterVerse Works Because It Characterized Kong

Image via Legendary Pictures

Although, Kong was introduced as a movie monster, everything leading up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire shows that King is more than just a beast. The original version of Kong was alive and well for a long time, even stretching into the beginning of this century. A mindless monster can be neat, but there’s nothing more to explore after a while. The MonsterVerse works because it expands on its monsters. It aims to answer the question of where Kong came from, his purpose, and how he fits into the world, instead of having him simply wreck things and die at the end. Modern audiences want those questions answered. Fans want fresh takes on the character, and that’s one of the reasons the films of the MonsterVerse have seen success. It’s the story and characters fans enjoy, but it’s not simply a regurgitation. It’s an addition.

Plus, Kong has been around the block enough times that he deserves a little more attention and nuance than your average movie monster.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is showing in U.S. theaters.

