The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere on March 29 in the US.

The film features a new antagonist called Skar King, who proves to be tougher than the franchise's previous Titans, requiring an alliance between Godzilla and Kong.

Director Adam Wingard and writers Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater set the stage for an epic battle that could determine the fate of Earth.

Warner Bros. has announced that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now premiere in theaters in the United States on March 29, after previously being scheduled to debut on April 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The move takes place after the studio delayed Mickey 17 indefinitely, meaning that the next film by Bong Joon-ho currently doesn't have a release date. The next installment of the MonsterVerse will feature the return of two of its most beloved Titans, as they have to fight together against a threat too strong for only one of them to handle. The New Empire's new release date could also boost Warner Bros.' performance at the box office this year.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now premiere exactly four weeks after Dune: Part Two continues Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey on the big screen, and a couple of months before Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also boosts Warner Bros. ticket sales as the summer movie season starts. The three blockbusters combined could ensure the studio run by David Zaslav moves ahead of the competition during the first half of 2024, with the latest MonsterVerse installment expanding the franchise in unexpected ways. And it all begins with the unlikely alliance between the King of the Monsters and his mightiest opponent.

After the events of Godzilla vs. Kong established that the titular monsters don't actually intend to kill each other, a new threat will rise to challenge them both. Known as Skar King, the new antagonist will make the union between Kong and Godzilla necessary, as he'll prove to be tougher than that franchise's lead Titans. When it comes to the human side of the narrative, Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry) will return from previous installments of the franchise, as they find themselves stuck in the crossroads of Skull Island's monsters once more.

Who is Behind 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

Adam Wingard directed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, after stepping behind the camera for Godzilla vs. Kong. The screenplay for the sequel was written by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, setting the stage for yet another battle set in the franchise that began with Gareth Edwards' introduction of this iteration of Godzilla. Time will tell if Kong and Godzilla will be strong enough to defeat the most powerful antagonist they've ever faced, or if Skar King will destroy life on Earth as we know it. The MonsterVerse continues in a blockbuster that will also feature performances from Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere in theaters in the United States on March 29. Check out the trailer below: