The Big Picture The Japanese trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire includes new footage of the Skar King and an angry Godzilla in the Colosseum in Rome, as the Titans set on destroying Europe.

Director Adam Wingard wanted to give Godzilla and Kong altered designs to establish continuity and adapt to their new circumstances, with different spines and colors for Godzilla and a beard and grey hair for Kong.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere in theaters in the United States on March 29.

A new trailer of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has emerged via Toho in Japan. Toho, of course, is the studio that helped originate Godzilla back in the 1950s, and remains in charge of licensing the rights to the character as well as distributing the American retellings of Godzilla's stories for Japanese audiences. The footage we see is mostly the same as the trailer released by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures last month, but includes a smattering of new footage, including another look at the new villain of the feature, the Skar King, and an angry Godzilla emerging in the Colosseum in Rome, with the Titans clearly now set on destroying Europe following trips to San Francisco and Hong Kong in previous installments of the series.

The trailer also gives us another reminder that the two legendary monsters are carrying altered designs this time around. Director Adam Wingard recently discussed the altered looks of Godzilla and Kong, adding that he had first wanted to establish a continuity with how the pair looked before adapting it to their new circumstances.

"Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla. But then I didn’t get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla. So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colours. I didn't want it to just be random; it's part of the story. And similarly with Kong, I wanted to give him some sort of new look as well. We grew his beard out, and gave him a little bit more grey hair and stuff."

Who Stars in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

While we're all there to see the giant monsters smashing everything in sight, these films also do need a human element to them, and luckily for director Wingard, he's got something of a stacked cast to work with in the form of Rebecca Hall (Tales From the Loop), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Bryan Tyree Henry (Bullet Train), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kaylee Hottle (Magnum P.I.), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) and Alex Ferns (The Batman).

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere in theaters in the United States on March 29. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

