It’s a good time to be a kaiju fan. Not only did Godzilla Minus One become the first movie in franchise to bag an Oscar for its VFX but we are getting another dose of Titans soon with the upcoming Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. The movie has already flaunted so many amazing elements, including various Easter Eggs and even Kong hitching a ride on Godzilla, but its latest trailer makes it seem like a gift that keeps on giving.

The new trailer starts with briefly recapping the events from 2014 Godzilla and 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters to give fans a sense of how far the story has come and indeed it’s a dawn of a new empire for the Titans. We then see the Titans, rising up to the surface world with their power upgrades. They unite to take on the Skar King, as we see them tossing him between themselves as if playing catch. If the trailers are anything to go by this movie has plenty of surprises and then some.

Godzilla and Kong are Facing a Formidable Foe

The New Empire provides a rare opportunity for the two fan favorite Titans to unite to face the new threat that challenges their own existence and humanity’s. Directed by Adam Wingard, the feature promises to delve into the history of these Titans and their origins by uncovering new mysteries of Skull Island and a mythic battle that tied these extraordinary beings to humankind. Wingard previously teased the Skar King as “the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself. The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity.” Adding that he’s the “greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies.”

When Wingard puts it like that, it’s understandable it’ll take the whole team to put this threat down. The returning cast includes Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, while Dan Stevens has been added to the cast as the new character Trapper, also starring are Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen and Rachel House. Wingard directs from a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on March 29. You can get more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new trailer below.

