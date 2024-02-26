The Big Picture Get ready for a monster movie showdown in March with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire .

The official novelization for Godzilla x Kong will be released on April 16, 2024, giving fans a chance to dive deeper into the epic battle.

The Godzilla franchise is thriving with several successful films and the recent series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters .

With March right around the corner, we’re officially entering the heart of the 2024 movie calendar. Next month is going to be stacked for genre fans with Dune: Part Two and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. However, if you're a monster movie fan, the main event at the end of the month is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The fifth entry in the American MonsterVerse series from Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures is ready to do battle with Godzilla and Kong teaming up to face a much bigger threat. If you’re a Godzilla die-hard, the epic fight won’t end when the credits roll, as The Official Novelization for Godzilla x Kong, has just been unveiled by the appropriately named Titan Books.

The book, based on Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater’s screenplay for New Empire, was written by MonsterVerse vet Greg Keyes. The author previously adapted King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong as well as Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi gem Interstellar. It will be available in most reading formats, including paperback, ebook, and audiobook. Also, if you’re worried about spoilers, the novelization will be released on April 16, 2024. This is a few weeks after this enormous battle unfolds on the big screen.

Godzilla Is Thriving Both Inside and Out of the MonsterVerse

The second attempt at an American adaptation of the classic monster franchise started with 2014’s Godzilla from director Gareth Edwards. That reintroduction was a smash box office hit, making $529 million worldwide, and injected disaster movie horror back into the franchise. Something that was desperately needed. The next installment, the prequel Kong: Skull Island, was equally a major success, but Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a surprising disappointment, making just over half of what its two predecessors made at the worldwide box office. That was even with the sequel introducing iconic monsters like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah to modern audiences.

The franchise seemed to be heading toward its death, but Godzilla vs Kong in 2021 was one of the few big franchise sequels that benefited from the pandemic. The massive crossover was both a critical and box office darling while reminding moviegoers that there was nothing better than going to see two monsters fight on the biggest screen possible. This brings us to today where the Godzilla franchise and the MonsterVerse are thriving. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters recently ended its debut season on Apple TV+. This thrilling adventure acted like an explosive history lesson to its ever-expanding mythology. With the recent record-breaking success of Toho’s Godzilla Minus One, the box office potential of New Empire could be roaring sky-high. That’s even before you take into account that Godzilla and Kong are being forced to work together in this unique “buddy cop” scenario.

When Does ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Release?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters on March 29, 2024. You can view the latest trailer and the novelization’s epic cover below.