MonsterVerse fans are going to have to wait a little longer for a rematch. The historic duel actor and writer’s strike has caused many of Hollywood’s major productions to get pushed back. Now you can add the Legendary and Warner Brothers MonsterVerse to the large number of productions affected as Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has been delayed one month from March 14 to April 12, 2024. This was a part of a larger delay from Legendary and Warner Bros. which saw Dune: Part Two take Godzilla X Kong’s previous March release date. While both films are near their completion, with the strikes' end nowhere in sight that means Dune’s star-studded cast wouldn’t be able to do press for the film.

The success of huge blockbuster franchises like Dune and MonsterVerse hinges on moviegoers' awareness of them and the labor of the striking actors and writers. Things like premieres, Late Show appearances, and interviews go a long way towards these high-budgeted films succeeding. Godzilla X Kong’s cast includes Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry who are all recognizable names that only help the profitability of the franchise.

What’s 'Godzilla X Kong' About?

This franchise isn’t known for its thought-provoking, life-changing, plots, but this film will see our two favorite cinematic titans team up to take on a bigger threat. The synopsis reads as follows:

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

While the MonsterVerse has done a great job expanding the world in films like Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong, it’s going to be exciting to see these two famous movie monsters working together as well as who they’re fighting. The fights in this franchise have been some of the best in recent film history so the sky’s the limit to where returning director Adam Wingard can take this epic franchise next.

Where Can You Stream The MonsterVerse?

You can catch up on most of the previous MonsterVerse films on Max, but the universe will also be getting its first Live-Action TV Series, Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters which will premiere on Apple TV+ in the near future.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters on April 12, 2024.