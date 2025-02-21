The next Monsterverse movie has added another star to its non-monster cast. Da 5 Bloods' Delroy Lindo will star alongside Godzilla, King Kong, and a growing number of delicious, easily crushable humans. The Hollywood Reporter has the news of Lindo's casting, and reports that his character is being kept under wraps for now.

Lindo may be best known for his work with director Spike Lee, including Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Clockers, and the aforementioned Da 5 Bloods, which won him universal acclaim from critics. However, he's no stranger to genre work, either; he's had memorable roles in The One, The Core, and Congo, in which he unforgettably commands Tim Curry to stop eating his sesame cake. He recently starred alongside Kerry Washington in the Hulu drama UnPrisoned, which was cancelled last year after two seasons, and is set to star in Prime Video's upcoming fantasy miniseries Anansi Boys. He'll next be seen in Ryan Coogler's vampire horror movie, Sinners, which will hit theaters this spring.

What Do We Know About the Next Monsterverse Movie?