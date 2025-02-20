Godzilla and Kong are about to be bothered by a Sinner, following the news that Jack O'Connell is about to step into monstrous territory by joining Legendary’s next Monsterverse installment, the follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which became the highest-grossing entry in the kaiju franchise to date. Deadline reported the news first. While details about the BAFTA-winning actor's role remain — you'll be stunned to hear this — top secret, he joins a cast that includes Kaitlyn Dever and the returning Dan Stevens, reprising his role as Trapper Beasley, the fan favorite veterinarian and emergency dentist from The New Empire.

Grant Sputore, best known for directing I Am Mother, is stepping in to helm the sequel from a script by Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Sputore takes over directing duties from Adam Wingard, who steered the last two installments (Godzilla vs. Kong and The New Empire) to box office success.

It's not just O'Connell's role that is being kept under wraps, of course. Legendary and Warner Bros. are keeping mum on the plot of the latest Monsterverse outing, but the initial reports are suggesting that the new film will introduce a fresh roster of human characters as Godzilla and Kong prepare to take on a world-ending threat. Given how The New Empire set up the growing kaiju ecosystem, it’s likely we’ll see new Titans, potential returning monsters — we're Mothra stans around these here parts — and perhaps even the groundwork laid for another crossover with yet another classic franchise. Who knows?

What Is Jack O'Connell Making Right Now?