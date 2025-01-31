Some of the biggest criticisms of the Monsterverse movies has been that the characters — the human ones, who aren't 100 feet tall — aren't very interesting, and you know what? That's pretty fair. But in the most recent movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the addition of a new character livened things up a bit, and the good news is that we might be getting more of him, with the news that Dan Stevens is set to reprise his role as Trapper in the upcoming Godzilla and Kong sequel, which will be directed by Grant Sputore, as per THR.

Trapper, a free-spirited veternarian who did some spiffing emergency dental work on Kong when he had a bit of toothache, was a hugely popular addition to the franchise, and he soon joined the expedition led by Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry into Hollow Earth, where Kong was dealing with the small problem of the Skar King, another rather large monkey with an attitude problem. Honestly, they're just big school kids.

Stevens will be joining Kaitlyn Dever, with The Last of Us star signing up last week to the party. Plot details aren't yet known, as you'd expect, but you can imagine that a neon pink Godzilla and a silver fox Kong will probably team up to battle giant monsters who have mysteriously been hiding in the darkest corners of the planet. Legendary did offer this tease:

"[The story will feature] several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

What Has Dan Stevens Been Up To Lately?

Stevens is a busy guy. After making his name as one of the swoonworthy heroes in Downton Abbey, he successfully transitioned to Hollywood and had a starring role in the thriller The Guest. Last year, he was one of the stars in the ensemble vampire thriller Abigail for Universal, as well as the Neon horror movie Cuckoo, in which he appeared along Hunter Schafer. Coming up this year, he will next be seen in Zero Day, a Netflix series headlined by Robert De Niro that will drop on the streaming platform next month, on February 20th. He'll also appear in Swiped, the drama from 20th Century Studios which is based on the founder of dating site Bumble; and AMC’s horror series The Terror: Devil in Silver. He also just wrapped up a role in Onslaught for Adam WIngard, who directed him in Godzilla x Kong.

