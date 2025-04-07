The MonsterVerse is officially roaring back into action. Kaitlyn Dever, one of the stars of the next chapter in Godzilla x Kong, has confirmed that production is underway on the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Speaking to 7 News Australia during The Last of Us Season 2 premiere in Sydney, Dever—who is set to debut as Abby in HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama—revealed she’s currently filming the new Godzilla movie in Queensland.

“I’m shooting another film up in Queensland right now,” Dever said, adding that she “can’t get enough” of Australia after starring in Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar. When asked directly whether the mystery project was the Godzilla sequel, it's fair to say her poker face is not her greatest asset. “It would be,” she confirmed. “It would be, yes. I feel like I can say that now that this is... But yeah, that's what I'm doing up there”

It's another big milestone on the way to the next Titan-sized step in the MonsterVerse franchise, which has raked in over $2.5 billion at the global box office since its 2014 launch. The New Empire—which saw Godzilla and Kong face off against a new threat and become besties forge an uneasy alliance—earned $572.3 million worldwide and ended 2024 as the year’s eighth-highest-grossing film. It also made Godzilla pink, which was very slay.

Who's Involved In The 'Godzilla x Kong' Sequel?

While director Adam Wingard, who helmed the last two entries, stepped away due to scheduling conflicts, I Am Mother director Grant Sputore has taken the reins for this new chapter. David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who penned the story for 2014’s Godzilla, is on board to write the script.

Dever leads the new cast alongside returning star Dan Stevens, who is expected to reprise his role as Trapper, the daredevil Titan veterinarian, following his tremendous debut in The New Empire removing Kong's infected tooth. Yes, that really happened, folks, and it was as awesome as it sounds. The ensemble also includes Matthew Modine, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo. Legendary has yet to confirm an official title, plot details, or a full cast list, but given the events of The New Empire, it's probably fair to say that fans can expect more skyscraper-sized wrestling, Mothra screaming, Godzilla firing and Kong smashing.

The untitled Godzilla x Kong sequel is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2027. Stay tuned for more updates as this titan-sized production continues.