Known for I Am Mother, Sputore will bring intense storytelling and visuals to the franchise.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire saw the iconic monsters team up against a new threat.

Legendary’s Monsterverse has found its next master of disaster. The studio has officially brought on Grant Sputore to direct the upcoming installment in the franchise, following the success of March’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The move signals a new direction for the series as Sputore steps into the big shoes left by Adam Wingard. Sputore, who made a name for himself in the commercial world, is best known for his work on the sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank. The film made its debut at Sundance before landing on Netflix in 2019, showcasing Sputore’s knack for blending intense storytelling with striking visuals.

The upcoming feature promises to continue the epic saga of Godzilla, Kong, and an assortment of other Titans. With a script penned by prolific genre writer Dave Callaham — whose credits include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — the next outing of the world's biggest tag team is sure to be just as explosive and nonsensical.

This news follows the announcement that Wingard would not be returning to the franchise after directing Godzilla vs. Kong (2022) and the recent Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Wingard, who had expressed interest in completing a trilogy, ultimately moved on to direct the A24 feature Onslaught. During the promotional tour for Godzilla x Kong, Wingard told The Hollywood Reporter he hoped to return for another film, but timing issues led to his departure. The split between Wingard and Legendary appears amicable, with both parties open to future collaborations.

How Successful Are The Monsterverse Movies?

Despite the challenges at the box office, the Monsterverse has remained a powerhouse. Godzilla vs. Kong grossed an impressive $470 million worldwide amid pandemic challenges and a simultaneous release on HBO Max. Godzilla x Kong has surpassed that, bringing in over $567.5 million worldwide. The franchise, which kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla, has also included Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), accumulating a combined $2.5 billion at the box office. The Monsterverse has even expanded into television with Apple’s well-regarded series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

It remains to be seen whether the stars of Godzilla x Kong will return for the next outing. That includes the likes of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens or Kaylee Hottle, but with the financial success of Godzilla x Kong, the actors may be in line for significant paydays if the movie is to be put into production quickly.

