Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a lot going for it, but one of its strongest elements is the villainous Skar King, who was inspired by a terrifying villain in an overlooked classic. Compared to the other Monsterverse villains such as the MUTOs in the first Godzilla, King Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and more, the Skar King stands out as the most memorable antagonist yet. Not only is he a brand-new original character we've never met before, but he's able to exude sadistic charisma and cruelty through actions and facial expressions alone.

The second film to star Godzilla and Kong arguably has the best visual storytelling in the franchise so far, with Kong in particular feeling more like a fleshed-out character than ever before in the continuity. That reputation is fitting since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was directly inspired by a hidden gem from the 1970s, Emperor of the North Pole (also referred to by the abridged title of Emperor of the North). In an interview with Screen Rant, The New Empire director Adam Wingard, who is not returning for the upcoming sequel, credited the film as a direct inspiration for the main duels between Kong and the Skar King, but the comparisons between the two films don't end there. This is especially true in regard to the Skar King's numerous similarities with Ernest Borgnine's genuinely terrifying villain in Emperor of the North Pole.

Like 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' 'Emperor of the North Pole' Uses Visual Storytelling

For those confused by the title, "Emperor of the North Pole" is a slang term from the mid-1900s that refers to a person who is homeless who earns the respect of his peers by being the best at train-hopping. In the 1973 film Emperor of the North Pole, the titular character is someone known only as A No. 1 (Lee Marvin), who is considered something of a legend among his peers. This puts him at odds with an incredibly cruel train conductor named Shack (Ernest Borgnine), who takes immense pleasure in maiming and even killing anyone who tries to get a free ride on his train.

The director of Emperor of the North Pole, the original The Longest Yard and The Dirty Dozen filmmaker Robert Aldrich, primarily makes great use of visual storytelling to bring this gripping feud film to life. If we were to guesstimate, we'd say the film is about 20% actual dialogue and 80% visuals. Much like the approach George Miller takes with the Mad Max movies, The Emperor of the North Pole could almost be watched and enjoyed as if it were a silent film. That's how effective the visual storytelling of the movie is.

Along with the emphasis on visual storytelling, Emperor of the North Pole and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire both feature an underdog outcast and his young ward trying to overthrow a maniacal and sadistic leader. The "young ward" roles are filled by the childlike ape Suko in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and by the ambitious Cigaret (Keith Carradine) in Emperor of the North. There's even a sequence where A No. 1 fends off three attackers using the chicken in his hand, which feels remarkably similar to when Kong started beating the Skar King's minions with a troublesome Suko.

The Skar King and Shack Are Both Power-Hungry Monsters

The Skar King is a larger-than-life villain in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in every sense of the word, with the hulking monster having grand aspirations of conquering humanity. Shack in Emperor of the North Pole doesn't have nearly the world-destroying potential as the ferocious giant ape, and yet the angry train conductor is somehow much scarier. Perhaps that's because Shack is a person one could actually meet in their daily life and at their place of work, even if his homicidal tendencies are more on the extreme side.

A large component in Shack's success as a character is Ernest Borgnine's genuinely terrifying performance. The acclaimed actor is typically best known for his portrayals of lovable curmudgeons, like in his Oscar-winning role in Marty, but Shack is far from a likable character in all the best ways. When he's not laughing maliciously as he torments those who have snuck aboard his train, Borgnine is shooting daggers into the audiences' eyes with his horrific and terrifying stares. One of the scariest scenes in the whole movie is when Shack starts interrogating Cigaret, and the stare of delight he has while he does so can only be described as horrific.

Where the characterizations of the Skar King and Shack really converge is how they both inspire fear in their ranks. The Skar King has the qualities of a dictator, given how he has complete control and dominion over an entire race of apes. The power moves the ape king employs include forcing his subjects to laugh along with him at Kong, lest he sick the primordial being Shimo on them. Shack's kingdom is only a train, but it's one that he protects with an iron fist. He throws various figures off his train under the guise of following a policy, but it's abundantly clear that he gets a sick thrill out of torturing others, likely because he thinks nobody will miss his victims.

The Skar King and Shack Break Out Their Whips for the Final Battle

While there are parallels between Emperor of the North Pole and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire throughout both films' runtimes, Adam Wingard credits the epic final fight of Ernest Borgnine's film as a key inspiration for the Monsterverse hit, per his interview with Screen Rant. The finale of Emperor of the North Pole sees A No. 1 finally confront Shack just as he's about to kill Cigaret. The two do battle at the end of the train, with A No. 1 brandishing a fire axe while Shack picks up a lengthy chain. As fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire know, the signature weapons of Kong and the Skar King are an axe and a bone whip, respectively.

Good triumphs over evil in the end, with A No. 1 shoving Shack out of his beloved train. In a way, the heroes of both movies do end their respective films by taking on new royal titles by taking down an evil tyrant. Kong becomes the king of his newfound people, while A No. 1 becomes the proud emperor of railroad jumping. They're goals that are certainly difficult to accomplish, especially when the biggest obstacles are a tyrannical giant orangutan and a perpetually angry train conductor.

