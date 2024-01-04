The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reunites our favorite titans to take on their greatest threat yet - the Skar King.

Director Adam Wingard reveals that the Skar King represents the worst parts of humanity, while Kong represents the best parts.

The film features a star-studded cast including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens, and will be released on April 12, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reunites our two favourite titans for another gargantuan tussle, and this time they'll need all of their combined strength to take out their most terrifying adversary to date — the mysterious primate, The Skar King, the antithesis of King Kong. Director Adam Wingard has been dishing out details on the newest installment of Legendary's Monsterverse series, revealing that the antagonist for the film would "represent the worst parts of humanity".

The film is a sequel to 2019's Godzilla vs. Kong and sees the pair team up to take on the Skar King, who is terrorising the Hollow Earth which Kong claimed as his kingdom at the conclusion of the film. Speaking exclusively with Total Film, Wingard went into detail on the direction the film is going to take in telling the story of the two legendary Titans and their latest team-up, this time to take on The Skar King.

"What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself. The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!"

Who's in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Stevens plays a new character named Tracker. Wingard previously told Total Film that Stevens' character was a "specialist in these creatures... if you've got a sick titan, Trapper is your guy". Hall, Henry and Hottle reprise their roles from the previous film. Hall returns as Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews, and Henry is back as Apex Cybernetics technician turned cult podcaster Bernie Hayes.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on April 12, 2024 in theaters worldwide. Find out more about the film by checking out our guide.