Director Adam Wingard promises a thrilling ride with Easter eggs for fans and exciting new characters like the Mini Kong Suko.

The sequel delves into the history of the Titans and explores Hollow Earth, uniting the monsters for the ultimate team-up.

Fans are gearing up for more kaiju action as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire soon comes to the big screen. The latest feature in the MonsterVerse will see the Titans uniting to take on a common foe, Skar King. Helmed by returning director Adam Wingard, the film is expected to be full of Easter eggs for long-time fans and epic action for casual viewers. The movie aims to delve into the history and origin of the Titans which will take us back to some familiar landscapes and explore the depths of Hollow Earth for the first time.

“I wanted to make a thrill ride like you’ve never seen before,” Wingard tells in a new featurette. The previously released marketing materials have given us a good look at the tone and characters of the film. While the new clip gives us multiple shots of Hollow Earth, “In Hollow Earth there are these big, massive worlds you get to explore,” teases producer Alex Garcia.

“I don’t think in my life I’ve seen anything like that,” says Rebecca Hall as we see a shot of magnificent beings inhibiting Hollow Earth, which will be a significant part of The New Empire as not only the Skar King will emerge out of it, but a couple of more characters like Mini Kong aka Suko. “I was most excited to explore Hollow Earth in detail,” Wingard says. It’ll be fascinating to see what Wingard has cooked up in the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. While the 2021 feature saw the Titans going up against each other, the upcoming feature will unite them for the first time. “All Bets are off,” says Brian Tyree Henry about the team-up. Adds Wingard, “This is the team up… it's all been leading to this.”

‘Godzilla x Kong’ Will Usher in a New Era

Fans are hyped for the upcoming sequel, more so after Godzilla Minus One picked up an Oscar this year. It’s a good time to be a kaiju fan as the films get better and better, and the franchise expands on streaming as well with an anime spin-off and a live-action television series. There’s a lot of MonsterVerse for fans to enjoy and The New Empire will add to the lore, expanding with new characters and going further into the history of the Titans. Who knows what else is lurking in the depths of Hollow Earth?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters this weekend on March 29. You can get more details about the feature with our guide above and check out the new sneak peek below.

