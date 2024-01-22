The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reunites our favorite titans for a colossal battle against a terrifying red-fur adversary.

In a new sneak peek, Kong rises in the Hollow Earth world, ready to take on The Skar King who has claimed his dominion.

Director Adam Wingard explores the parallels between the beasts and humanity, with The Skar King representing the worst parts of humanity.

The idea of two incredibly gargantuam beings going at each other's throats would be terrifying to see in full flight. As has been done in previous showings, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will reunite our two favourite titans for yet another collosal bout, the difference being this time they'll need their combined strength to take out a terrifying, red-fur adversary — the mysterious primate, The Skar King. Ahead of all the heavy hitting that is sure to come, a new sneak peek has emerged and it reveals the eighth wonder of the world all set to smash everything in sight.

In our previous meetings with Kong and Godzilla, we have had a front row seat to the epic destruction that the pair of Titans can inflict on cities, with San Francisco and Hong Kong fairly recent examples. In this brief clip, we see Kong in his natural habitat - the Hollow Earth world. While a trio of humans look on, full bearded Kong rises to his feet, and with his right arm lifted and covered with a device that bears some distant resemblance to Thanos' Infinity gauntlet, the kaiju releases a deafening roar. King Kong's rage in the clip is most likely directed at The Skar King, who has laid claim to the Hollow Earth - a world Kong had claimed as his dominion at the end of 2019's Godzilla vs. Kong.

It is easy to get lost in the spectacle of giant Titans ripping up everything in sight, however, this sequel seeks, not only to bring the spectacle of combat to the fore but the similarities these "beasts" have with their human counterparts. Director Adam Wingard while discussing the film's direction, sought to drive home that point describing the sequel's villain as representing the "worst parts of humanity."

"What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself. The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity."

Who Are the Creative Minds Behind 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

Wingard will once again work from behind the camera as he did in the 2019 film. The screenplay for the newest installement in the Legendary Monsterverse series is written by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater. While Godzilla X Kong will feature a lot of hard smashing from outwordly beings, the film does also possess a human element which will be brought to the fore by of Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Bryan Tyree Henry, Fala Chen, Kaylee Hottle, Rachel House and Alex Ferns.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere in theaters in the United States on March 29 and then will be released in theaters worldwide on April 12, 2024.