The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a massive crossover event in the MonsterVerse, featuring epic battles and a new villain, the Skar King.

The film has received mixed reviews, with praise for the action sequences, but criticism for the human characters.

Pre-order the exclusive Walmart 4K steelbook for a stunning visual display of Godzilla and Kong uniting against their biggest threat yet.

Warner Brothers and Legendary have had a great March thanks to the huge financial success of Dune: Part 2. Now the pair look to end the month with a massive bang as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the next massive chapter in the American MonsterVerse, is hitting theaters today. The crossover has already come out swinging at the box office, but if you’re a physical media enthusiast, New Empire’s 4K steelbook is already up for pre-order.

The upcoming steelbook will be a Walmart exclusive featuring a gorgeous image of Godzilla and Kong united on the front. Godzilla is sporting his new pink atomic color scheme while Kong is ready to fight with his robotic boxing glove. As usual for the MonsterVerse, the color scheme of this release pops and is going to look nice next to Godzilla vs Kong’s 4K steelbook. There are no special features announced for this release yet, but thanks to Walmart, we do know what the back and inside of the steelbook look like. Spoiler alert, they’re just as stunning as the front cover. The back cover recreates a shot from the film of Suko coming out of the smoke. Their small size may be deceiving, but Godzilla and Kong are going to need all the help they can get in The New Empire. Finally, on the inside is a two-panel image of Godzilla powering up.

An Epic Crossover Team-Up

Close

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire focuses on the two classic titans being forced to work together to stop a much larger threat. The MonsterVerse’s new villain is the Skar King, who’s shere length is going to be a problem for this new reluctant dynamic duo. This descendant of Kong is out for blood and director Adam Wingard has brought the epic monster action he established in Godzilla vs Kong to the next level. Reviews for New Empire have been mixed, with the large scale battles soaking up most of the praise and the human characters once again being the film’s weakest link. However, that’s not going to stop New Empire from crushing at the box office. The fifth film in the MonsterVerse made a franchise record-breaking $10 million in domestic Thursday previews and the film is tracking to have a very impressive $66 million to $74 million opening weekend. No matter what you think of the latest film, Godzilla and Kong are here to stay on the big screen.

Witness ‘The New Empire’ Begin

You can get your tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire here. However, you can also pre-order New Empire’s 4K steelbook on Walmart’s website now for $34.99.