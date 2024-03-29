Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

There's an argument to be made that there's never been a better time to be a fan of giant monster movies, especially those involving Godzilla and/or King Kong. The former has movies coming out of his home of Japan and the U.S. simultaneously, with 2023 seeing the release of the particularly well-regarded Godzilla Minus One, which paid homage to the series' past while putting a new spin on the King of the Monsters. Kong's not quite as prolific, but he has been in a series that celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2023, meaning he stands tall over even Godzilla when it comes to longevity. The two memorably clashed in 2021 with Godzilla vs. Kong, and now they're reunited in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is effectively an installment in both franchises carrying the titular monsters' names. It delivers fun and spectacle, but does have the sorts of problems that are known to pop up in numerous — though not all — giant monster movies (or kaiju films, if you prefer).

After Kong put up a surprisingly good fight in Godzilla vs. Kong, the pair teamed up to take on a different threat, Mechagodzilla, in that film's climax. It's revealed in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that the pair went their separate ways and have been residing over different kingdoms, so to speak, but are drawn together once more when new foes emerge. The film itself might be something of a mixed bag for most viewers, though it will depend on what people want out of the movie. The New Empire doubles down on ridiculous action and tongue-in-cheek stupidity more than ever before, and, perhaps more than any other kaiju movie in recent memory, soars when dialogue is kept to a minimum while faltering when the generally one-note human characters take over. But the strong moments are undeniable, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has some surprisingly solid visual storytelling when it drifts away from the puny humans in its cast. If future MonsterVerse movies continue the trajectory established by Godzilla vs. Kong and further shown in its sequel, then something truly special might well come from this flawed yet fun Titan-centric series.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Has a Gloriously Simple Premise

When it comes to the narrative of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, summaries are pretty easy. This one really keeps it simple, even by kaiju movie standards, and for better or worse, not a lot happens by way of surprises or game-changing plot developments. Kong is reigning over the Hollow Earth, and Godzilla has taken on a similar role to what he has in numerous old-school Japanese Godzilla movies: being something of a protector of the planet and going to town on any Titans that threaten humanity, seen when he obliterates Scylla in Rome. While Godzilla starts to seek out sources of radiation to potentially power up, Kong also happens to stumble across a new region within the Hollow Earth; one populated with other large apes. Kong learns they're being ruled over by a tyrannical ape who looks a little like a giant orangutan, known as the Skar King. The Skar King has another massive Titan under his control, Shimo, and has plans for world domination, as well as a history with Godzilla.

It's about what you'd expect from a U.S. production of a Godzilla movie. Although films in the mainline Japanese series have been goofy in the past, they've trended toward seriousness more as of late, as seen with Godzilla Minus One and Shin Godzilla. Though it takes too long to introduce the Skar King properly and even longer to get its title characters reunited, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire still makes things work more often than not. Though there are plenty of aspects of the movie to criticize and things that could have been done better, there is still entertainment value to be found here, and though many will call the film messy, fewer will call it boring or slow. To its credit, it's also a movie that gets things surprisingly right in certain sequences: namely, those that move away from the human characters and their dialogue.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's Best Sequences Prove Silence Is Golden

Godzilla has a few short scenes before the final act smackdowns, but in many ways, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is more of a King Kong movie than a Godzilla movie, going by screen time at least. And honestly, that's okay, because the scenes where Kong discovers and interacts with the other giant apes living in the Hollow Earth are the movie at its best. These characters are all expressive and entertaining, but none can communicate verbally. Only Kong comes closest, communicating with Jia (Kaylee Hottle), a young girl, through sign language (and they do less of that here than in Godzilla vs. Kong, too). Kong rather quickly finds a young ape named Suko who eventually leads Kong to the Skar King, though not without acting kind of suspicious and possibly antagonistic — giving off Gollum energy in places, in all honesty. The two don't communicate outside grunts, facial expressions, and other non-verbal cues, but Kong finding Suko endearing at first, then feeling betrayed, and then feeling sympathy for him later, is all shown without the need for dialogue or exposition.

Kong confronting the Skar King is the best part of the movie, though, and stands as the longest Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire goes without dialogue. Kong sees how frightened the other giant apes are, the Skar King makes a rather imposing first impression, and then the two square off in combat. There's an ominous atmosphere and the build-up to the inevitable Titan fight is well done. The fight itself is also inventively executed, with the Skar King being shockingly agile for a Titan, and then his influence over the gigantic Shimo is demonstrated clearly. Kong is forced to retreat when the Skar King sets Shimo on him; after his escape, it's suddenly back to dialogue town, with the humans discussing cave paintings that hint at the Skar King's power and the way he and his kind were imprisoned by Godzilla because of the threat they posed to the world. It's almost jarring when the silence, so to speak, is broken, and it's not really until the big action climax that the exposition slows down again.

There Are Pros and Cons to Cutting Down 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's Human Cast

Again, in the interest of not being too negative, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could've been much worse, and indeed, the kaiju genre is home to plenty of stinkers. Such cinematic misfires tend to have boring human-focused scenes and either disappointing giant monster scenes or almost no time spent on the giant monsters at all. The New Empire is closer to being a stupidly entertaining kaiju movie, and it does seem to know what it is, giving it enough self-awareness to avoid being "so bad it's good." There are fewer human characters than ever before, with plenty who were present in past MonsterVerse movies not even making an appearance, including characters played by the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Alexander Skarsgård. In fact, the human cast is so small that a journey into the Hollow Earth only has a single potential red shirt/expendable individual, a far cry from the large — and frequently killed — group of characters in 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Besides Jia, the only returning human characters of note are Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), the former there to deliver exposition and the latter being there as inconsistent comedic relief. Series newcomer Dan Stevens sort of makes an impression as a Titan veterinarian known as Trapper, at least doing something for the plot by helping Kong with a dental emergency and later attaching a mechanized prosthetic arm to the giant ape. Then there are the members of the Iwi tribe in the Hollow Earth; people Jia's descended from that all communicate telepathically. They're human characters who don't talk, and this inadvertently adds to the sense that dialogue is being kept to a minimum more than ever before. There are fewer speaking characters than ever, with Hall and Stevens explaining some things exposition-wise and Henry cracking jokes, both of which prove distracting at times. Old habits die hard, perhaps, because while The New Empire takes some noble steps toward showing what a kaiju movie with next to no dialogue would feel like, it does still fall victim to having clunky exposition in places.

What Future MonsterVerse Movies Can Learn from 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Time will tell whether Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is popular and successful enough financially to ensure the continuation of the MonsterVerse, but further installments could honestly benefit from continuing this trend of downplaying human characters and dialogue in general. Human storylines can be compelling in Godzilla/kaiju movies, but Godzilla vs. Kong and The New Empire suggest that the MonsterVerse isn't interested much in that kind of drama, at least outside the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters TV series. And that's okay, because when Kong's venturing around the Hollow Earth, bonding with Suko, clashing with the Skar King, or seeking Godzilla's help to take down the Skar King and Shimo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire proves capable of being good, simple, explosive fun.

Should there be another movie focused on Godzilla and/or King Kong within the MonsterVerse, why not make it kind of experimental and have most, if not all, of the film play out with just monsters? Sure, the apes in the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy were a little more vocal than the apes in The New Empire, but those films prioritized human characters less and less as they went along, with 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes likely keeping that trend going. If the approach works there, perhaps something similar within the MonsterVerse could also prove successful. The story of The New Empire is ridiculously simple, and most of it plays out without the need for much exposition. Additionally, the film is at its most engaging when it eschews words altogether.

A MonsterVerse movie with even fewer human characters and even more sequences that play out without words while nevertheless communicating the emotions and conflicts of the Titans wrapped up in a straightforward story? Such a blockbuster could genuinely work, and would be thrilling to see come to fruition, should Kong and Godzilla return to the big screen together once more.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters nationwide.

