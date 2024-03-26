The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling team-up between Godzilla and Kong to take down a new threat, Skar King - a descendant of Kong.

The movie promises a fresh era for Titans with vibrant colors and Easter eggs from the Shōwa-era adapted into the MonsterVerse.

Fans can expect power upgrades for both Titans, with new characters like Mini Kong aka Suko making an appearance in this exciting adventure.

Godzilla fans heads up! We have a new look at the Titan from the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and he looks very terrifying. As the release date near for the kaiju film, fans are getting hyped with constant new looks enticing them to the theatres. The movie directed by Adam Wingard promises a new era for the Titans and we are all here for it.

A new concept art revealed by Fandango sees Godzilla in all his might, the vibrant colors will remind fans of the Shōwa-era of Toho which has been now adapted in the MonsterVerse. The upcoming feature is full of such Easter eggs and will be full of surprises. Further building on this concept art the trailers also show Godzilla emitting neon-colored energy hinting at his power upgrade.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Has Plenty of New Characters

Image via Fandango

The film is going to present the team-up for the ages as Godzilla will unite Kong to defeat a new threat, Skar King, the latest addition in the long list of enemies the Titans have faced over the years. However, Skar King is unlike any nemesis they have faced, he’s a descendent of Kong and represents everything wrong with humanity. Certainly, it’ll take a village to take him down.

Furthermore, another descendent of Kong will make an appearance, Mini Kong aka Suko, who’ll come out of the hollow earth probably to ask for his help. Glimpses revealed in the trailer show him as an adorable yet fierce Titan. It’ll be interesting to see how fans respond to the new character. The New Empire is going to be an excellent adventure, we have seen ample marketing material to know that the Titans will join forces in different landscapes, and along with the power upgrades that they got, they’ll showcase new tricks up their sleeves like Kong charging in the battle whilst hitching a ride on Godzilla, like a badass.

Speaking of humans, the returning cast includes Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Also starring are Alex Ferns, Fala Chen and Rachel House. While Dan Stevens has been added to the cast as the new character Trapper. Wingard directs from a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on March 29. You can get more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new image above.