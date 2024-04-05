The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong has surpassed the $100 million mark domestically in just seven days, outperforming its predecessor.

Despite a lower budget and a lower Rotten Tomatoes rating, the film has earned $218 million globally so far.

The movie is faring stronger with crowds than with critics, garnering a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Days after hitting the massive $200 million mark at the global box office, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has barreled past two new commercial milestones. Having just completed a week of release, the action spectacle on Thursday not only passed the coveted $100 million mark domestically but in doing so, also overtook the lifetime domestic total of its direct predecessor, the pandemic-era blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. Both films have been directed by Adam Wingard, who got his start in small-budget horror before becoming a steady studio hand with large-scale, special effects-heavy tent-poles.

With $103 million domestically, Godzilla x Kong overtook Godzilla vs. Kong’s $100 million lifetime total in just seven full days of release. There’s a giant asterisk here, of course. Godzilla vs. Kong was famously released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, significantly impacting its box office potential. Despite that, however, the movie emerged as the first real blockbuster of the pandemic era, out-performing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and amassing nearly $200 million in China alone. The movie also grossed more globally than its predecessor, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was seen as an under-performer even though it wasn’t affected by a seismic global event.

Godzilla x Kong has made $218 million worldwide so far, with over $50 million coming from China. W.B. and Legendary had factored into the movie’s budget a pre-emptive dip in Chinese grosses. And so, Godzilla x Kong’s price tag was reportedly limited to $135 million. This is a full $20 million less than Godzilla vs. Kong's reported budget, and $50 million less than what Kong: Skull Island reportedly cost in 2017. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island ended its theatrical run with $168 million domestically and over $560 million worldwide — a franchise record on the global stage.

'Godzilla x Kong' Earned Back Its Reported Budget In the First Weekend Alone

MonsterVerse Movies Domestic Box Office Godzilla (2014) $200 million Kong: Skull Island (2017) $168 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $110 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) $100 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) $103 million (and counting)

The highest-grossing installment of the MonsterVerse series domestically remains the first Godzilla, which generated exactly $200 million a decade ago. Godzilla x Kong is on track to surpass this figure and is pacing only marginally behind the first Godzilla, which had grossed $117 million domestically at the same exact stage in its run. The movie has, however, earned the lowest Rotten Tomatoes rating — 54% — in the MonsterVerse’s history, although its audience reception — 92% — is far more encouraging.

