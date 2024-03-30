The Big Picture Warner Bros.' Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire surprised with $37 million debut, exceeding expectations.

The film may challenge Dune: Part Two's record for biggest opening weekend, with a potential $75 million haul.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has strong audience reception, with an A- CinemaScore and 92% RT audience score.

The industry vastly underestimated the box office potential of a giant monkey and lizard this Good Friday. Warner Bros.’ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is looking an astonishingly large debut at the domestic box office, exceeding expectations by over $25 million thanks to unexpected walk-in crowds over the Easter break. The fifth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong grossed an estimated $37 million on Friday after delivering a franchise-best Thursday preview haul The film is now eying at least $75 million in its first three days of release, after initially being projected to gross around $50 million.

While this might not be enough to out-perform the 2014 Godzilla’s $93 million debut, Godzilla x Kong might just be able to challenge fellow Legendary release Dune: Part Two’s record for the year’s biggest opening weekend haul. Released just some weeks ago, Dune: Part Two grossed $82 million in its debut weekend at the domestic box office — a number that the more bullish projections for Godzilla x Kong aren’t entirely ruling out just yet. This would mark a massive increase over Godzilla vs. Kong’s $32 million stateside debut in peak-pandemic 2021, which was admittedly impacted by a day-and-date streaming release.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong has opened to middling reviews, and is currently sitting at a “rotten” 55% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But audience reception has been infinitely superior; Godzilla x Kong has an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, while its RT audience score stands at an encouraging 92%. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “easily the most absurd film in this universe—which is both a strength and a weakness.” The film’s budget was restricted to $135 million, protecting it from the hit that it might take in China, a market that is no longer as crucial for Hollywood films as it used to be when Godzilla vs. Kong grossed nearly $200 million there.

'Godzilla x Kong' Is the Only New Film in the Top Five List

Close

Slipping to second place after a number one debut last weekend, Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is bracing itself for a steep drop. The latest installment in the long-running supernatural comedy franchise is eying a $14 million sophomore weekend after grossing a little over $5 million on Friday. The movie should pass the $70 million mark domestically by Sunday, as it continues its quest of overtaking Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the 2016 Ghostbusters’ lifetime domestic hauls of around $130 million. Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 is eying the third spot in its fourth weekend, after grossing a little under $4 million on Friday. The animated film should pass the $150 million milestone domestically by Sunday, if it meets its projected weekend total of around $10 million.

The fourth and fifth spots this weekend will go to Dune: Part Two and Neon’s Immaculate. While Dune: Part Two will battle it out with Kung Fu Panda 4 — the science-fiction sequel is also eying around $10 million this weekend — Sydney Sweeney’s buzzy horror film is looking at a sophomore frame of around $3 million, which should take its running domestic total past the $10 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Find Tickets Now