The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong exceeded box office projections with an $80 million opening weekend, falling just short of Dune: Part Two's 2024 record.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

The MonsterVerse franchise, starting with Godzilla in 2014, continues to thrive with director Adam Wingard's vision in Godzilla x Kong.

Vastly exceeding projections, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire topped the domestic box office in its first weekend. The movie grossed an estimated $80 million across its first three days of release, narrowly falling short of the record set by fellow W.B. and Legendary title Dune: Part Two, which made $82 million in its opening weekend just a month ago. Godzilla x Kong was projected to gross just around $50 million heading into its debut, but unexpected walk-in audiences significantly boosted its performance.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong delivered the second-best debut for the MonsterVerse franchise, which began exactly a decade ago with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla. That film delivered a franchise-best $93 million opening, on its way to a $500 million-plus lifetime global haul. Also directed by Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong grossed over $470 million in peak-pandemic 2021, despite a day-and-date release on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. It was the first blockbuster of the pandemic era, grossing nearly twice as much in China as it did domestically.

W.B. and Legendary took into account China’s decreased significance for Hollywood films, restricting Godzilla x Kong’s budget to around $135 million — it’s the cheapest film of the MonsterVerse. But it’s also the least-liked, at least according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a “rotten” 55% score. Audience reception, on the other hand, has been exceptional. Godzilla x Kong has a 92% audience score on RT, in addition to an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “easily the most absurd film in this universe — which is both a strength and a weakness.”

The Domestic Box Office Top Five List Was Dominated by Holdovers

Slipping to second place after topping the box office last weekend, Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire grossed an estimated $15 million, taking its running domestic total to $73 million in around 10 days. Considering the hefty 65% decline from last weekend’s numbers, the chances of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hitting the $100 million milestone domestically look slim. The chances of it matching the $130 million lifetime hauls of the franchise’s two most recent past installments — Ghosbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call — look even more bleak. The third spot went to Dune: Part Two, which added a little over $13 million in its fifth weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $250 million milestone.

The movie narrowly outperformed Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4, which grossed an estimated $10 million in its fourth weekend, taking its running total past the $150 million milestone. Neon’s horror film Immaculate rounded out the top five, grossing an estimated $3 million in its second weekend, and pushing its domestic total past the $10 million mark. Elsewhere, two Indian movies — Tillu Squared and Crew — found spots in the top 10, with the remaining positions going to holdovers Arthur the King, Late Night with the Devil, and Cabrini. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

