The Big Picture Kong and Godzilla unite to battle a hidden threat within Hollow Earth, revealing the secret history of the Titans.

Jia's power reawakens Mothra, aiding in the defeat of the Skar King alongside Monarch, leading to Godzilla and Kong's victory.

Godzilla evolves and Kong becomes the King of the Great Apes after defeating the Skar King, setting up a new status quo.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire delivers yet another Kaiju smackdown, courtesy of director Adam Wingard. This time around, rather than fighting each other, Godzilla and Kong join forces to battle a threat from deep within Hollow Earth. A group of humans, including Monarch lead Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), fringe podcaster/conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry) and jack-of-all-trades "Trapper" (Dan Stevens) get swept up in the ride. With Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire landing in theaters, here's your guide to how the battle for Hollow Earth - and regular Earth - ended up.

The Secret History of the Titans Is Revealed

Andrews' group is drawn into the events of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire when her adoptive daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle) starts having mysterious visions that correspond with a series of seismic spikes within Hollow Earth. After Bernie confirms that they're linked to every major Titan event, Andrews leads an expedition down into Hollow Earth. While there, they discover that Jia is not the last member of the Iwi tribe as was previously thought. There is also a faction of Iwi who have lived within the Hollow Earth since the dawn of time, using its natural crystals to manipulate gravity and telepathic abilities to communicate.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Iwi also hold a chronicle of the Titans' history, including Kong's race. The "Great Apes" protected mankind while the Titans protected nature, keeping life in balance. But a great ape known as the "Skar King" sought to rule both the surface and the Hollow Earth - and to that end, he used the crystals to manipulate a subarctic kaiju known as Shimo. Kong first encounters the other great apes when he runs into a smaller ape named Suko, who takes him to the Skar King's domain. Kong and the Skar King battle, but Kong is severely wounded when the Skar King unleashes Shimo on him.

Another Titan Makes Their Return In 'Godzilla X Kong'

Image via Warner Bros.

Godzilla and Kong aren't the only major Titans who appear in The New Empire. Jia learns that she is special among other Iwi because she has the power to reawaken Mothra. The Iwi had used their powers to communicate with her while also drawing Godzilla and Kong to Hollow Earth to battle the Skar King. Jia manages to reawaken Mothra just as Kong heads to the surface world. This seems like a suicidal move - in the wake of Godzilla vs. Kong, both Godzilla and Kong had stuck to their respective domains with an understanding that if either one breached the other's territory, it would be all-out war. Thankfully, Mothra is able to convince them to go back to Hollow Earth, but not before they get in a few good hits on each other.

One King Falls, Two Kings Rise

Close

With the aid of Mothra, the Iwi, and Monarch, Godzilla and Kong are both able to defeat the Skar King. It helps that both Titans have an edge in the fight; Godzilla was absorbing excess radioactive energy, resulting in a new form with neon pink spikes. Kong, on the other hand - literally in this case - sports a massive metal glove as part of Monarch's "Project Powerhouse," which helps him heal from Shimo's attack while also giving him the strength to battle other Titans. After the crystal the Skar King uses to control Shimo is shattered, the icy Titan turns on its former master and freezes him to death...while Kong smashes him into a million pieces. Godzilla returns to his home in the ancient Coliseum in Rome, while Kong travels back to the Hollow Earth with Suko and Shimo. This effectively makes him king of the Great Apes, and finally "King" Kong. It remains to be seen if a third film will explore this new status quo, but Wingard has hinted he has plenty of ideas left for the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Get Tickets