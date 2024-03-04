The Big Picture HIYA Toys unveils new Godzilla figure with detailed sculpt and articulation joints for fans to pose to their liking.

Fans can pre-order the figure for $51 USD, reflecting the high-quality design and screen-accurate sculpt of the character.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters on March 29, showcasing the epic return of iconic monsters in an action-packed film.

Everyone’s favorite monsters are stomping back to the big screen this month with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While the MonsterVerse makes its epic return this year, it looks like fans can soon add a piece of the franchise to their collection, as HIYA Toys has revealed a new look at their upcoming Godzilla figure, which features the character in his newest evolved design.

The figure features the King of the Monsters with a highly detailed new sculpt, effectively capturing the likeness of the evolved form that he will be taking on in the upcoming film. Standing at 7 inches tall, the figure will come with several articulation joints at the arms and legs, offering fans the chance to pose him to their liking, helping it serve as a stand-out piece in anyone’s collection. Additionally, the figure is highlighted by strong earthy colors that showcase his reptilian side that contrasts nicely with his glowing pink spikes.

The figure is now available for fans to pre-order on the official HIYA Toys website for $51 USD. While the figure may seem a bit pricey for some collectors, it does fall in line with other toys released by the company, and with the screen-accurate sculpt, it should come as no surprise that a high-quality figure would carry a hefty price tag. There is no word yet on when it is set to debut, but expect a release window around Q4 later this year.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Features the Return of Cinema’s Most Iconic Monsters

Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues to expand to new territories in the streaming world with the release of last year’s Skull Island anime alongside Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. However, it isn’t a true monster mash without a large premium screen to experience it with, and fans will soon be able to dive back into the lore of the franchise with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film will feature the return of the titular monsters as they must team up to face Earth’s greatest threat yet, a malevolent primate named Skar King. Adam Wingard returns to helm the project, with RebeccaHall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle returning as well, alongside the appearance of Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts exclusively in theaters on March 29, with HIYA’s Godzilla figures hitting shelves later this year. Check out the official look at the toy below.