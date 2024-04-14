The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed $400 million globally, with notable success in China.

Despite budget constraints, the film continues to outperform expectations in key international markets.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the latest MonsterVerse installment is on track to rival previous franchise hits.

In just its third week of release globally, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire passed a massive box office milestone thanks to a sustained performance in China. Godzilla x Kong added an estimated $15 million domestically in its third weekend and another $33 million from over 70 international markets. This takes the film’s running domestic total to nearly $160 million, while its overseas haul now stands at just under $280 million. Globally, the movie has now grossed $436 million.

Of this worldwide haul, over $100 million has come from China, making Godzilla x Kong the first English-language film to pass this milestone in the Middle Kingdom since Meg 2: The Trench last year. That Jason Statham film had the added advantage of being a Chinese co-production. In recent years, particularly after the pandemic, China has begun to restrict the release of foreign films, which has made it a less lucrative market for Hollywood than it used to be only a decade or so ago. W.B. and Legendary took this decline into account and reportedly limited Godzilla x Kong’s budget to a relatively frugal $135 million.

By comparison, Godzilla vs. Kong reportedly cost between $150 and $200 million to produce and grossed nearly $190 million in China back in 2021. It was the first blockbuster of the pandemic era, generating $470 million worldwide despite a day-and-date release on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. Besides China, Godzilla x Kong has been particularly successful in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India. Both Godzilla x Kong and Godzilla vs. Kong have been directed by Adam Wingard, who got his start in low-budget horror before graduating to visual effects-driven tent-pole movies.

MonsterVerse Movies Global Box Office Godzilla (2014) $530 million Kong: Skull Island (2017) $560 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $380 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) $470 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2014) $436 million (and counting)

'Godzilla x Kong' Is Poised to Overtake 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

The fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla x Kong is now the series’ second-biggest entry on the domestic front and the fourth-biggest globally. The franchise began a decade ago, with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, which grossed $530 million worldwide and over $200 million domestically. Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island followed in 2017, grossing $560 million globally. It remains the series’ biggest film. The MonsterVerse witnessed a bit of a setback with 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but bounced back with Godzilla vs. Kong.

In all probability, Godzilla x Kong will overtake the first Godzilla to become the series' biggest film domestically; it will also probably pass Godzilla vs. Kong’s $470 million lifetime haul to become the franchise’s third-biggest film on the global front. Reviews, however, have been mediocre. The film holds a franchise-low 54% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, and others, the movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets below.

