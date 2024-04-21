The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has passed $485 million at the global box office.

Godzilla x Kong is now the second-biggest movie in the MonsterVerse franchise domestically, and the third-biggest globally.

$313 million of Godzilla x Kong's box office haul comes from international markets.

It’s been a highly unexpected return to form for the MonsterVerse franchise, which appeared to be doomed just some years ago, but has since delivered major box office numbers and completed a successful expansion onto streaming. This weekend, the franchise’s latest installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, passed a handful of significant box office milestones. The monster mashup movie passed the $300 million mark in overseas markets, while also emerging as the second-biggest installment in the franchise’s decade-long run at the domestic box office, and the third-biggest hit of the series globally.

Godzilla x Kong has grossed $171 million domestically so far, and another $313 million from overseas markets, for a combined global gross of $485 million. With this, Godzilla x Kong has overtaken 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong to become the third-biggest installment of the MonsterVerse at the global box office. Like every movie on Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate, Godzilla vs. Kong was also released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, but against all odds, it emerged as the first major hit of the pandemic era, grossing $470 million globally.

Also directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong was particularly successful in China, where it made around $190 million. But China as a market has shown declining returns for Hollywood films in the post-pandemic era, which was taken into consideration by W.B. and Legendary as they put Godzilla x Kong together. It’s reportedly the cheapest movie of the series, but despite cost-cutting, it has generated over $100 million from China nevertheless. Godzilla x Kong will likely cross the $500 million milestone globally by next weekend, after which it will set its sights on passing the first Godzilla’s $200 million domestic and $530 million lifetime haul at the global box office. The franchise’s top-grossing installment remains Kong: Skull Island, which generated $560 million worldwide in 2017.

The MonsterVerse Franchise Has Grossed a Combined Total of $2.4 Billion Worldwide

While there’s no doubt that Godzilla x Kong is a bona fide box office hit that will surely spawn more sequels, reviews weren’t exactly glowing this time around. The movie has a “rotten” 54% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is the second-lowest for the series, ahead of only 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The MonsterVerse’s best-reviewed product remains the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which holds an impressive 89% RT rating.

Godzilla x Kong was released just some weeks after the unrelated Japanese film Godzilla Minus One emerged as a runaway crossover hit, grossing over $50 million domestically and eventually going on to win an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The movie’s success and goodwill must’ve certainly helped generate interest for Godzilla x Kong. Starring Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens, the movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

