The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now the second-biggest movie of 2024, smashing box office records worldwide.

The MonsterVerse franchise has consistently drawn in audiences with monster-smashing action over the past 10 years.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has officially passed $500 million at the global box office.

The latest MonsterVerse movie continues to prove why this is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has officially crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office and has grossed exactly $519.3 million as of Sunday, April 28. It is now the second-biggest movie of 2024, passing Jack Black's Kung Fu Panda 4, which also crossed half a billion this weekend with $503 million. Godzilla x Kong will likely finish its theatrical run as the number two movie of 2024 thus far, falling short of Dune: Part Two, which is poised to finish at around $700 million worldwide.

Outside 2024's big three, which all earned over $400 million worldwide, it's been largely hit or miss with the 2024 box office — Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Bob Marley: One Love, The Beekeeper, Mean Girls, and Madame Web all grossed more than $100 million worldwide, but some failed to earn back their reported budgets. Other contenders that fell just short of the $100 million mark include Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle, and the Korean blockbuster Exhuma, which has grossed over $92 million in foreign markets paired with only $2 million domestically. Another strong box office performance of note is Alex Garland's Civil War, which broke the record for the highest domestic opening weekend for an A24 film.

How Did Other ‘MonsterVerse’ Movies Do at the Box Office?

The MonsterVerse franchise kicked off in 2014 with Godzilla, which earned $200 million domestically and $324 in foreign markets for a $524 million global total. The next film, Kong: Skull Island, hauled in $168 million domestically paired with a whopping $400 million overseas, for a $568 million worldwide total. The first Godzilla sequel, King of the Monsters, experienced a dip at $110 million in U.S. markets and $276 million in foreign markets for a franchise-low but still impressive $387 million total. Lastly, Godzilla vs. Kong improved but narrowly missed out on $500 million, earning $101 million domestically and $369 million overseas, reaching a worldwide total of $470 million.

If there's one thing to take away from the 10 years since the launch of the MonsterVerse, it's that people will show up to the theaters for monster-smashing action. There has yet to be a MonsterVerse film that didn't earn well over its reported budget, an impressive feat in an era where so many big-budget movies fail to find box-office success. Another recent film which features a different take on the titular monster, Godzilla Minus One, finished its theatrical run with $115 million worldwide, and a roughly even split between domestic and foreign markets.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is still playing in theaters, and is set to release on digital platforms in May. Grab your tickets below.

