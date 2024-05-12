The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to dominate the global box office, nearing the title of highest-grossing MonsterVerse film.

The film's success is driven by its international appeal, stunning visual effects, and intense action sequences.

With a new threat challenging Kong and Godzilla, the MonsterVerse franchise is set to reach new heights in the future.

The clash of titans continues to dominate the global box office as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire generated an estimated $3.8 million over the weekend across 78 overseas markets. This impressive performance brings the film's international cumulative total to an estimated $366.9 million. As of Sunday, the worldwide running total stands at a formidable $558.8 million. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the verge of surpassing Kong: Skull Island to become the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse. With just $10 million needed to break this record, the film's momentum shows no signs of slowing down, despite its release on digital.

The latest installment in the MonsterVerse franchise has captivated audiences worldwide, continuing the legacy of its predecessors. Directed by Adam Wingard and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle, the film explores the epic showdown featuring the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla. This time, they face a colossal new threat that challenges their very existence — and ours.

The film's success is bolstered by its strong international appeal, resonating with audiences across various markets. The blend of stunning visual effects, intense action sequences, and deepening lore of the MonsterVerse has made Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire a must-watch for fans of the genre. As the film approaches the milestone of becoming the highest-grossing entry in the MonsterVerse, fans and analysts alike are keen to see how far Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will go. With its current trajectory, it’s poised to set a new benchmark for future entries in the franchise.

What's Next for the MonsterVerse?

Well, there will be more. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Dave Callaham, known for co-writing the screenplay for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with director Destin Daniel Cretton, will be scripting the next MonsterVerse movie. Following the recent success of Godzilla x Kong, the MonsterVerse franchise has now surpassed $2.5 billion in global box office revenue, cementing its status as one of the most profitable franchises ever, trailing behind industry giants like the MCU ($11.7 billion) and Star Wars ($5 billion).

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the MonsterVerse saga.

