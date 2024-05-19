The Big Picture
- Godzilla x Kong surpasses $560 million at global box office and is expected to become the top MonsterVerse film.
- Director Adam Wingard's film holds strong at the box office despite mixed reviews, gaining audience approval.
- A sequel is in development with the star-studded cast, including Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens.
Even though it’s now available to watch at home, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is continuing to attract crowds at the box office. Now in its ninth week of release, the kaiju tent pole passed a massive new global box office milestone and is all but guaranteed to emerge as the highest-grossing installment of the MonsterVerse franchise. The movie debuted to phenomenal success back in March, and has since been performing like a summer hit both domestically and worldwide.
Godzilla x Kong has generated $194 million stateside so far, and another $366 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $561 million. Not only does this push the movie past the $550 million milestone, but it also puts it within touching distance of Kong: Skull Island’s $568 million lifetime haul. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Skull Island remains the MonsterVerse’s biggest global hit, while director Gareth Edwards’ first Godzilla is still the series’ biggest domestic hit, with a lifetime haul of $200 million. Godzilla x Kong has a shot at breaking both records.
The MonsterVerse Has Grossed Nearly $2.5 Billion Worldwide
|
MonsterVerse Movies
|
Global Box Office
|
Godzilla
|
$529 million
|
Kong: Skull Island
|
$568 million
|
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|
$383 million
|
Godzilla vs. Kong
|
$470 million
|
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|
$561 million
Directed by Adam Wingard, who also helmed the franchise’s fourth installment, Godzilla vs. Kong, the movie opened to $80 million domestically and has since registered impressive holds at the box office. Its biggest drop domestically (61%) took place in its second weekend, and despite having lost 800 theaters this weekend, the movie reported its softest drop yet (35%). Over the course of its theatrical run, Godzilla x Kong has overtaken previous MonsterVerse films such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($383 million worldwide), Godzilla vs. Kong ($470 million), and Godzilla ($529 million).
Mixed reviews didn’t seem to impact the film’s box office performance. Godzilla x Kong holds a “rotten” 55% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the least-acclaimed installments of the series. But audience response was significantly more enthusiastic, with the film earning a stellar 91% audience score on RT. Godzilla x Kong was also one of the rare Hollywood titles to do exceedingly well in China in the post-pandemic era. Even though Legendary and W.B. factored in China’s declining box office effect and reportedly restricted the film’s budget to $135 million, Godzilla x Kong ended up making almost exactly that amount in the Middle Kingdom alone.
A sequel is in development. Starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, Godzilla x Kong is available to watch at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Kong and the fearsome Godzilla face off against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.
- Release Date
- March 29, 2024
- Director
- Adam Wingard
- Cast
- Dan Stevens , Rebecca Hall , Brian Tyree Henry , Rachel House