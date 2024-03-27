The Big Picture The Titans are joining forces in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to take on a colossal threat that puts everyone in danger.

Fandango's new concept art reveals Kong with a battle axe near the Great Pyramids, setting the stage for an epic battle.

The film promises to delve into the Hollow Earth and introduce new Titans, like Skar King and Mini Kong, adding exciting layers to the story.

The Titans are ready to smash the box office with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and fans can’t wait. The Adam Wingard-directed feature has all eyes on it and it’s leaving no stone unturned in keeping fans engaged with new looks and teases. Now, we have another look at the mighty Kong, as Fandango unveiled a new concept art that sees King Kong in the backdrop of the Great Pyramids with his battle axe, ready to charge. The previously released trailers showcased a shot with Kong and Godzilla in the vicinity of the iconic location.

With ample teases fans know they are in for a ride full of kaiju action, epic locations, and Easter eggs. The vibrant colors in the image are reminiscent of the Shōwa-era of Toho that Wingard has adapted in the MonsterVerse, which sets his movies apart from the rest of the franchise. Fans have come to appreciate the tone, VFX, and cinematography of the franchise and the upcoming feature is doubling down on it.

What’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ About?

After going up against each other in fan-favorite Godzilla v Kong, The New Empire will see the Titans uniting on the big screen for the first time ever to face a threat that threatens everyone’s existence. The movie promises to go deep into the Hollow Earth to uncover the lore and mythologies of the Titans to expand the world. It’ll be fascinating to see how the movie unfolds on the big screen.

The previously released trailers gave fans a good idea of not only the tone of the film but also the visceral action they are in for. Skar King, another Titan from the Hollow Earth rises as a new threat and it’ll take a village to take him down, the reason why Kong will need Godzilla’s help. But all that comes out of the Hollow Earth isn’t bad, as we see Suko, an adorable Mini Kong coming out to the surface world as well. His role in this story will be one to watch out for.

The returning cast includes Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Also starring are Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House. While Dan Stevens has been added to the cast as the new character Trapper. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on March 29. You can get more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new image above