The Big Picture Get ready for an epic battle as Kong takes on Skar King inside the hollow earth, a fight fans won't want to miss at any cost.

Director Adam Wingard teases a deep dive into the history and lore of the Titans, exploring the balance between the best of Kong and the worst of Skar King.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises a new era with returning cast members and new characters like Mini Kong named Suko, set to be released on March 29.

It’s a good time to be a kaiju fan! After Godzilla Minus One’s worthy Oscar win the Monster-verse is expanding with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which promises the start of a new era for the Titans and humanity. The feature is highly anticipated by the fans of the genre for some iconic fights as well as for the history and lore it’ll take a deep dive into. As the release date nears we are getting new looks at the film and they paint an impressive picture.

A new look at Kong and Skar Kings fighting inside the hollow earth is teased by Fandango. The image sees Kong taking on Skar King while a crowd of Skar’s minions looks on. Skar has a chain-like weapon wrapped around Kong’s battleaxe, and it seems like our favorite Titan will need some help to defeat the new threat. Fans would not want to miss this fight at any cost.

Skar King is the Opposite of Kong

Image via Fandango

The New Empire will follow our favorite Titans who are teaming up for the first time to take on the Skar King, a new threat whose existence challenges their existence as well as humanity’s. The movie will take a deep dive into the history and lore of the Titans and their origins which are deeply tied to the humans above the surface as director Adam Wingard previously hinted at surprises for Toho fans.

The director also teased that Skar King represents some of the “worst parts of humanity” like Kong represents some of the best. It’ll be fascinating to see how these opposites are balanced in the upcoming film. All eyes will be on The New Empire after the massive success of Godzilla Minus One and a renewed interest of fans in the genre. Wingard directs from a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, which promises the rise of a new era with new characters like Mini Kong named Suko.

Along with the Titans, the returning cast includes Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, while Dan Stevens has been added to the cast as the new character Trapper, also starring are Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen and Rachel House.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on March 29. You can get more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new image above.