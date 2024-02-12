The Big Picture The upcoming Godzilla x Kong film will feature a truce between the two monsters and a common enemy that threatens the planet.

The image released from the film shows Godzilla with a jagged appearance and Kong with a robot hand, hinting at upgrades for the characters.

If the new film is a success, more installments in the MonsterVerse franchise are likely to come in the future.

The MonsterVerse is returning with a roar as the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just around the corner. As kaiju fans eagerly await the triumphant return of their favorite on-screen Titans, Empire Magazine has revealed a brand-new image from the upcoming film, showcasing the reunion of the titular characters in all their glory.

The image showcases Godzilla and Kong standing side-by-side with each other in a desert, showcasing their dominance by roaring into the sky. However, it looks like the characters are having a bit of an upgrade this time, as Godzilla can be seen with a more jagged appearance, especially prominent with his pink spikes on his back. Meanwhile, Kong can be seen with a robot hand, adding to the fun of the upcoming film. It remains unknown how or why the characters appear a bit different this time around, but unlike the previous installment of the franchise, the two monsters will be less hostile toward each other.

“There’s a bit of a truce — Godzilla’s in control of the surface world and Kong is down in Hollow Earth,” said director Adam Wingard. “It wasn’t, ‘Okay, give me a call when something goes wrong, Kong. And I, Godzilla, will rush to the rescue!’” It looks like the two creatures will be facing a common enemy as the upcoming film will feature the appearance of a more villainous primate named Skar King, who threatens the very fate of the planet. And the addition of the new villain is shaping up to bring an interesting dynamic between Godzilla and Kong. “The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong,” Wingard continues. “My influences are always embedded with the ‘80s, and the ‘80s were prime for [that] storyline.”

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is the Latest in Legendary’s Growing MonsterVerse

It’s been 10 years since the MonsterVerse began with the release of the first Legendary Godzilla movie in 2014, and it looks like the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. While the series has been given a three-year hiatus from the big screen, Godzilla and Kong have each made an impact on streaming outside the franchise with last year’s Skull Island anime, which could return with a second season on Netflix in the future following its cliffhanger, alongside Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+. It remains unknown for now when to expect another film installment following The New Empire, especially with Toho revamping the Godzilla franchise in Japan with the success of Godzilla Minus One. However, should Godzilla x Kong prove to be another smash hit this March, more is likely to come in the future. Until then, fans can eagerly await the return of their favorite franchise when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters next month.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts in theaters on March 29. Check out the film’s trailer below: