The Titans have a good reason to unite in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The Skar King is coming for their world and the world above the surface and he seems quite formidable in the new images unveiled by the official X, formerly Twitter, account of the film. The highly anticipated feature has all eyes on it since Godzilla Minus One did wonders last year, both commercially and critically, reigniting fans excitement for the Kaiju films.

The new images reveal Godzilla and Kong’s new nemesis in all his glory sitting on his throne. Another image sees a close up of his eyes with a hint of lightning, foreshadowing one of his powers. Another image showcases the sheer scale of the Skar King, as we see him on the surface world and people below look like ants. The hype around the upcoming feature feels real with each reveal and new information tricking down to us.

‘Godzilla x Kong’ Will Usher in a New Age for the Titans

As the title goes, The New Empire will certainly see the dawn of a new era in the franchise but not before things go from bad to worse for the Titans. After the epic showdown in Godzilla vs. Kong, the new adventure will unite the monsters against the “undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence.” The feature further promises to delve into the histories of these Titans and their origins. Fans will get to discover new mysteries of Skull Island while uncovering the mythic battle that tied these extraordinary beings to humankind. The feature has been rated PG 13, which hints at epic Kaiju battles.

The movie is sure to be full of Easter eggs, while we have already seen Baby Kong in previously released trailers, director Adam Wingard also previously hinted at surprises for Toho fans and his fondness for the late-Shōwa era, which certainly influences the pic. Wingard directs from a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater. The returning cast includes Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, while Dan Stevens has been added to the cast as the new character Trapper, also starring are Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen and Rachel House.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on March 29. You can get more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new images above.