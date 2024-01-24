The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brings together beloved characters in an epic team-up, with new addition Trapper joining Dr. Ilene and Jia.

The film takes a different approach, as Godzilla and Kong unite to defeat the Skar King, a monster representing the worst parts of humanity.

Director Adam Wingard pays homage to the Kaiju movies and includes Easter eggs for Toho fans, promising surprises and references throughout the film.

The hype for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is picking up the pace as fans can’t wait for the first of its kind monster team-up. To pique their interest further new information is trickling down slowly but steadily. The upcoming sequel to 2019’s Godzilla v Kong has been rated PG13 for “creature violence” which only promises more action. Now we have some new images from the feature giving us a fresh peak into the team.

Unveiled by Fandango, the first image sees returning characters, Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Ilene and Kaylee Hottle’s Jia walking alongside the new addition to the team, Dan Stevens’ character Trapper. While another image sees Godzilla and Kong in action, charging towards the enemy. Without giving away much the images point in the direction of the team (humans and titans) working together towards the common goal.

After the events of the 2019 film, The New Empire will now see a new menacing threat surfacing which will take a village to defeat. Rather than pitting the Titans against each other, the film will see them joining hands to defeat the Skar King, a monster that represents the “worst parts of humanity.” The feature also promises to delve into the history and origins of the Titans, giving fans an intimate look at the monsters they’ve come to love.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is Full of Easter Eggs

Close

Along with the epic team-up and new characters, The New Empire will have a lot of surprises for Toho fans, like Baby Kong, who was revealed in the previously released trailer. Director Adam Wingard previously revealed his love for the whole spectrum of the Kaiju movies that influenced his work. “I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters.”

Further sharing the inspiration, he revealed, “In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open!” Along with the aforementioned cast the movie also features Brian Tyree Henry, Alex Ferns, Rachel House, and Fala Chen. Wingard directs from a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2024. You can get more details about the feature with our guide here.