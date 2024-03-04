The Big Picture Get ready for Godzilla and Kong to team up in massive scale on the big screen in The New Empire.

A new IMAX poster captures the epic battle as the iconic monsters wreak havoc in Egypt.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, with hype building for the next chapter in the MonsterVerse.

The MonsterVerse is heading back to the big screen with the highly-anticipated release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. With hype continuing to gain momentum, fans can now further celebrate the epic scope of the film as IMAX has unveiled their exclusive new poster for the film showcasing the titular monsters punching their way through Egypt.

As previously revealed via the film’s official trailer, Godzilla and Kong will be making an appearance in Egypt, with the Great Pyramids serving as the backdrop of another royal monster rumble. What role the location plays in the overall story remains under wraps, but the poster does feature the new designs of the two titans, with Godzilla’s pink spikes blending naturally with the setting sun. Meanwhile, Kong will be receiving his own upgrade as he can be seen punching through a pyramid with a new robot hand, which he receives in order to stand a chance against the villainous Skar King.

With the titanic forces of Godzilla, Kong, and other kaiju at play, it only makes sense for the film to utilize the biggest screen possible. It doesn’t get any bigger or better than IMAX, and the new poster offers fans the reminder of the ultimate premium format, with its logo front-and-center. IMAX has proven recently to be a driving force behind what drives viewers to theaters, as recently shown with the success of Legendary’s other film this year, Dune: Part Two. With the movie set to debut later this month, fans won’t have to wait too long before diving back into the kaiju-sized franchise on the largest screen they can find.

What Will ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Be About?

Image via IMAX

While specific plot details about the upcoming film remain under wraps, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features the return of the fan-favorite monsters following their city-shaking encounter in Godzilla vs Kong. Now no longer enemies, the two must team up to face Earth’s greatest threat, the malevolent Skar King, who vows to bring the forces of nature to his knees. With the MonsterVerse continuing to expand, be sure to expect the inclusion of more monsters this time around, with a baby primate named Suko set to appear alongside the mysterious and sinister Shimo, who has been kept hidden from the movie's marketing so far. What other dangers await for the titans? Only time will tell when the film stomps into theaters this Spring.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts exclusively in theaters and other premium formats on March 29.