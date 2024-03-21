The Big Picture Collider is hosting an early IMAX screening for Adam Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong is the fifth installment of the MonsterVerse franchise that sees Godzilla and Kong teaming up against a tyrannical threat.

Check out the information below to enter for your chance to win free tickets!

For our next special screening event, Collider is offering our readers in Los Angeles the chance to see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in IMAX ahead of the crowds. Our screening of director Adam Wingard’s (Godzilla vs. Kong) next chapter in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse will take place before the blockbuster’s official theatrical release, and we can’t wait to see you there! In addition, Godzilla X Kong was filmed for IMAX theaters, so you really want to see the sequel in IMAX.

Godzilla x Kong marks the fifth installment of the MonsterVerse, and is a sequel to Wingard’s Godzilla Vs. Kong (2021) in the epic franchise. With Kong now ruling the Hollow Earth, humans seek to find answers to the mysterious origins of the Titans and their hidden worlds. When Monarch detects a signal, Dr. Ilene Andrews’ (played by Rebecca Hall) adopted daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hottle), begins to feel that something isn’t right. Likewise, Godzilla and Kong can sense a coming danger, as well, prompting Monarch to investigate. Having defeated the Mechogodzilla together, these two colossal Titans will have to join forces once more to protect the world, and humanity, from the sinister threat now stirring deep within the Hollow Earth. Academy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry returns with Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) joining the franchise.

‘Godzilla x Kong’ IMAX Screening Details

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Don’t miss out on this early screening to see what’s next for the MonsterVerse franchise. Join us on Tuesday, March 26 at an IMAX theater near LAX. The screening will begin at 7 pm, with no Q&A to follow. Read below on how to enter to win free tickets.

How to Get ‘Godzilla x Kong’ IMAX Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible. This one is going to go fast. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to March 26, so keep an eye out!